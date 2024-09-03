QIAGEN N.V. announces successful placement of new net share settled convertible bonds

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION INTO OR IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER STATE OR JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO ANY U.S. PERSON. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

VENLO, The Netherlands, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) ("QIAGEN") announces certain terms of the new senior, unsecured net share settled convertible bonds, which may be converted, in part, into ordinary shares of QIAGEN ("Shares"), due 2031 (the "Bonds").



The size of the Bonds offering (the "Offering") has been increased to $500 million aggregate principal amount. The Bonds will be issued at par, pay a coupon of 2.500% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrear and will, unless previously converted, redeemed or repurchased and cancelled, be redeemed at par at maturity. The initial conversion price will be set at a 44.0% premium over the reference share price. The reference share price will be equal to the volume weighted average price of the Shares on the New York Stock Exchange today, September 3, 2024.

The final terms of the Bonds will be announced following the determination of the reference share price, expected to occur post close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on September 3, 2024.

In connection with the Offering, QIAGEN will agree not to sell any securities that are substantially similar to the Bonds or its Shares for a lock-up period ending 90 days following the settlement date, subject to certain exceptions and waiver by the joint global coordinators.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of June 30, 2024, QIAGEN employed more than 5,900 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at https://www.qiagen.com.

