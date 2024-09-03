Pneumococcal Vaccine Market Research Report 2024

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pneumococcal Vaccine Market Report by Vaccine Type, End User, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pneumococcal vaccine market size reached US$ 9.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 14.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.85% during 2023-2032

The market is driven by the growing occurrence of sepsis and pneumonia diseases, rising aging population, increasing healthcare spending, governing agencies initiatives and funding, regulatory support and approvals, public health campaigns, and advancements in vaccine technology.







High healthcare spending allows governments and private healthcare sectors to invest more in vaccination programs, leading to enhanced access and cost-effectiveness of pneumococcal vaccines, thereby increasing vaccination coverage rates across populations. In line with this, increasing healthcare spending often translates into better healthcare infrastructure, including vaccination clinics, distribution networks, and trained healthcare professionals. This infrastructure aids in the management and advocacy for pneumococcal vaccines, thus contributing to the growth of the market.



Furthermore, high healthcare spending can lead to an increasing investment in research and development (R&D) activities by pharmaceutical companies, which encourages the enhancement of pneumococcal vaccines that work better, cover more serotypes or need fewer doses. According to the content updated in 2024 on the website of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the health spending share of GDP is forecasted to grow from 17.3 percent in 2022 to 19.7 percent in 2032.



Growing aging population



Older people are more prone to pneumococcal infections, including pneumonia or invasive pneumococcal disease, due to weakened immune systems and underlying health conditions. This increasing vulnerability is leading to high utilization of pneumococcal vaccines to avoid such severe illnesses. Besides this, many governing agencies and healthcare organizations recommend pneumococcal vaccination for elderly populations as part of routine immunization schedules, which encourages healthcare providers and older adults to prioritize vaccination, thereby driving the pneumococcal vaccine demand.

In addition, healthcare sectors prioritize preventive care strategies for aging populations to improve their health and minimize hospital readmissions. An article published on the website of the World Health Organization (WHO) shows that individuals aged over 60 are expected to double by 2050, reaching nearly 2.1 billion worldwide.



Increasing prevalence of sepsis



As per the content updated in 2024 on the website of the World Health Organization (WHO), almost 20 million of all estimated sepsis cases worldwide occurred in children under 5 years of age. Streptococcus pneumoniae, which causes pneumococcal infections, is one of the leading causes of sepsis, especially among children those with weakened immune systems. The rising occurrence of sepsis caused by pneumococcal infections underlines the importance of preventive approaches such as vaccination. In addition, vaccination against Streptococcus pneumoniae significantly reduces the risk of pneumococcal infections, including those that can lead to sepsis.



By preventing pneumococcal diseases, vaccines help mitigate the overall burden of sepsis in healthcare settings. Apart from this, they reduce the overall burden of sepsis in care settings by preventing pneumococcal diseases. Furthermore, the administration of pneumococcal vaccines as a protective strategy against sepsis is increasing their sales. Prevention of sepsis morbidity and mortality through vaccination in public health intervention across the globe is supporting the market growth.

Pneumococcal Vaccine Market Highlights:

Major Market Drivers: The rise in the number of target diseases, along with governing agencies initiatives worldwide, is facilitating the market growth.

Key Market Trends: The growing investments in research and development (R&D) activities and increasing number of pneumonia diseases are positively influencing the market.

Geographical Trends: North America holds the largest segment because of strong healthcare infrastructure and ongoing innovations in technology.

Competitive Landscape: Some of the major market players in the pneumococcal vaccine industry include Astellas Pharma Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Merck & Co. Inc., Panacea Biotec Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd and Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd., among many others.

Challenges and Opportunities: While the market faces challenges like medical concerns associated with the vaccine, which impacts the market, it also encounters opportunities in the development and approval of novel vaccines.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $14.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global

Pneumococcal Vaccine Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Vaccine Type:

Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine

Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine

Breakup by Product Type:

Prevnar 13

Synflorix

Pneumovax 23

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Distribution Partner Companies

Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO)

Government Authorities

Breakup by End User:

Pediatrics

Adults

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

