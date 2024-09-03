Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital as of 31 August 2024

NEXITY
Société anonyme
au capital de 280 648 620 euros
Siège Social : 19, rue de Vienne – TSA 50029
75801 PARIS Cedex 08
444 346 795 RCS Paris
Monthly disclosure of the total number
of voting rights and shares composing the share capital in accordance
with Articles L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers
|Information cut-off date
|Total number
of shares
|Net total number of
voting rights
|August 31, 2024
|56,129,724
|Total gross
|56,129,724
|Net total
|55,673,041
* Net total = Total number of voting rights attached to the shares – shares without voting rights
Paris, September 3, 2024
Attachment