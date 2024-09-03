Modern Bungalow in Denver Sets The Standard For High-Quality Craftsman-Style Home Furnishings

Denver, Colorado, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Modern Bungalow, a premier provider of craftsman-style home furnishings, is proud to announce its continued dedication to delivering exceptional, heirloom-quality furniture and décor. Since its inception in 2004, they have carved out a distinguished reputation in the Denver area for their commitment to craftsmanship, sustainability, and customer satisfaction.

Modern Bungalow was founded to address a growing demand in Denver for well-crafted, high-quality heritage furniture designed to be passed down in a family. In 2017, Matt Hubbard and Danielle Sandusky acquired the business from its original owners, embarking on a journey to breathe new life into the beloved store. "We decided we wanted to stop working for other people, so we began to look for a business to purchase. We looked at a lot of good businesses. We looked at a lot of bad businesses. We never found the product, brand, and customer mix we felt we could be passionate about. Then we found Modern Bungalow," shared Hubbard and Sandusky.

Upon meeting Kate and Ed, the original owners, the couple knew they had found something special. "Modern Bungalow had what we were looking for: a community of artists, builders, and enthusiasts with whom we share a passion for real craftsmanship."

The journey has been far from easy. It took years of dedication and investment to modernize the business. "We really thought it would be 6 months to get the company where we wanted it... In reality, it took us 3 years. Then we ran smack into a pandemic," Hubbard noted. Despite these challenges, the business thrived thanks to its supportive community of employees, customers, and makers.

The partnerships with skilled creators is at the heart of the business model. From Amish builders to rug weavers, each piece is crafted by individuals specialized in that area. Beyond furniture, they offer a wide range of décor and accessories, including rugs, lighting, tile, and art. The goal is to support a sustainable world and to work daily with others who share this goal. They share their beautiful furniture online through active social media channels, and customers are invited to visit them in the store.

The company employs a small but mighty team dedicated to helping customers find timeless, handcrafted furnishings. We strive to create a shopping experience akin to relaxing in a friend's living room—comfortable and welcoming. We prioritize treating our team with respect, offering living wages and full benefits without the pressure of commission sales. This dedication to our employees translates into exceptional service and a passion for quality that we pass on to our customers.

Modern Bungalow is housed in the historic Washington Park Theater building at 1028 South Gaylord. This iconic building, originally opened in 1925, has been a cornerstone of the community for nearly a century. Over the years, it has transitioned from a theater to a retail space. "We're excited to move closer to our customer base. It'll be a great community to be a part of," said Sandusky at the time of the move.





Founded in 2004 and revitalized by Matt Hubbard and Danielle Sandusky in 2017, Modern Bungalow specializes in mission-style, farmhouse-style, and craftsman-style furniture, including a large selection of Amish-made pieces. Located in the heart of Denver, Modern Bungalow is committed to the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship.

