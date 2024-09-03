Action1 Named a 2024 SC Awards Finalist for Best Customer Service

Houston, Texas, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Action1, a leading provider of an integrated real-time vulnerability discovery and automated patch management solution, is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as a 2024 SC Award finalist in the Excellence Award category for Best Customer Service. This announcement was made on Thursday, August 29, 2024, as part of SC Media’s 2024 SC Awards coverage. Celebrating its 27th year, the SC Awards recognize the solutions, organizations, and individuals that have demonstrated exceptional achievement in advancing the security of information security.

Find Action1 and the full list of finalists here.

Action1 is honored to be listed among companies providing stellar support and service. This achievement underscores its customer-centric approach, demonstrated by its ability to prioritize customer excellence and deliver a product that perfectly aligns with business needs.

With customer excellence being one of the core principles behind its solution, Action1 integrates customer feedback into product development through a close collaboration between customer service and R&D teams to eliminate the issues at the product level. Additionally, Action1 continuously analyses customer requests for specific product features—submitted through customer service, the publicly available product roadmap, and the Discord community—which helps to improve the product and shape its strategy.

Action1's client-oriented approach has led to a customer retention rate of 97% and has been validated by continued quarterly recognition with "Best Relationship” and “Best Support” badges since 2022, based on customer reviews on G2, the largest and most trusted software marketplace.

“We are honored to be selected as a finalist for the 2024 SC Awards in the Best Customer Service category. This recognition underscores our commitment to innovation and excellent customer satisfaction, empowering enterprises globally to streamline vulnerability remediation routine and mitigate security risks,” said Mike Walters, President and co-founder of Action1.

The SC Awards were evaluated by a distinguished panel of judges, including cybersecurity professionals, industry leaders, and members of the CyberRisk Alliance community from sectors such as healthcare, financial services, education, and technology.

“The finalists for the 2024 SC Awards truly represent the forefront of cybersecurity innovation and leadership,” said Tom Spring, Editorial Director at SC Media. “These solutions, organizations, and professionals have demonstrated outstanding capabilities in addressing today’s complex and ever-changing threat landscape. We are proud to recognize their contributions to the cybersecurity community.”

Winners of the 2024 SC Awards will be announced on September 17, 2024.

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 innovative annual events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SC Media, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, CyberRisk Collaborative, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, LaunchTech Communications and TECHEXPO Top Secret.

Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com.

About Action1

Action1 reinvents patch management with an infinitely scalable, highly secure, cloud-native platform configurable in 5 minutes—and it just works, with no VPN needed. Featuring unified OS and third-party patching with peer-to-peer patch distribution and integrated real-time vulnerability assessment, it enables autonomous patch compliance that preempts ransomware and security risks, all while eliminating costly routine labor. Trusted by thousands of enterprises managing millions of endpoints globally, Action1 is certified for SOC 2 and ISO 27001.

The company was founded by cybersecurity veterans Alex Vovk and Mike Walters, who previously founded Netwrix, which was acquired by TA Associates.