Global Soft Drinks Market Size To Worth USD 754.92 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 5.15%

New York, United States , Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Soft Drinks Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 457.10 Billion in 2023 to USD 754.92 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.15% during the forecast period 2023-2033.





A soft drink is a beverage without alcohol that contains juice, natural or artificial sweeteners, edible acids, artificial or natural flavors, and carbonation. Fruits, berries, nuts, herbs, roots, and other plant sources are used to create natural flavours. The term "soft drink" was differentiate flavoured drinks from strong alcoholic beverages or distilled spirits. Soft drinks were recommended as a substitute to alter the heavy alcohol consumption patterns of early Americans. New categories of soft drinks highlighting low-calorie, low-salt, caffeine-free, and "all-natural" ingredients were developed to address the health worries of existing customers. Soft drink manufactures are deliberately focusing on these developing markets, putting resources into distribution systems, and adjusting their product offerings to appeal to a variety of consumer groups. However, rising recognition of the significance of obesity and its related conditions, like high blood pressure, diabetes, and joint issues, is expected to lead to a substantial decrease in the demand for soft drinks market. The market will experience negative consequences.

Browse key industry insights spread across 248 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Soft Drinks Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Product (Carbonated and Non-carbonated), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets And Supermarkets, Convenience Store and Online), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The carbonated segment is predicted to hold the highest market share through the forecast period.

Based on the product, the soft drinks market is classified into carbonated and non-carbonated. Among these, the carbonated segment is predicted to hold the largest market share through the forecast period. Carbonated beverages, including traditional colas and fizzy drinks, have always been popular with consumers around the world. Iconic brands and a variety of flavors have traditionally been popular in the carbonated market sector.

The hypermarkets and supermarkets segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share during the projected timeframe.

Based on the distribution channel, the soft drinks market is divided into hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience stores, and online. Among these, the hypermarkets and supermarkets segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share during the projected timeframe. Hypermarkets and supermarkets are crucial as the main retail locations for soft drinks. These big stores have plenty of room for a variety of soft drink brands, giving customers a convenient place to buy their drinks.

North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the soft drinks market over the forecast period.

North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the soft drinks market over the forecast period. North America is known as one of the biggest and most developed markets for soft drinks. The region market is known for its wide variety of soft drink options, such as carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, fruit juices, energy drinks, and others. Though traditional CSD consumption remains steady, an increasing number of people are turning to healthier options like flavored water, functional beverages, and low-sugar alternatives.

Asia Pacific is predicted to have the highest CAGR growth in the soft drinks market over the forecast period. The market for soft drinks in the Asia Pacific region is constantly changing and growing due to factors such as population growth, increasing disposable incomes, and urbanization. This varied market includes many countries with different tastes and preferences. In numerous region of Asia pacific carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) have long been favored, however, there is now a clear trend towards healthier choices.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major key players in the soft drinks market include Pepsico, Inc., Nestlé, The Coca-Cola Company, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP), Red Bull GmbH, Unilever PLC, Monster Energy Company, Appalachian Brewing Company, ITO EN INC., AriZona Beverages USA LLC, Suntory Beverage & Food, Asahi Group Holdings, National Beverage Corp., Refresco Group, and Others.

Recent Developments

In February 2024, the newly launched Coca-Cola Spicy, according to the company, mixes the "iconic taste of Coca-Cola with a burst of refreshing notes from raspberry and spiced flavors." The beverage will remain a constant in the brand's lineup of soft drinks in North America.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the soft drinks market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Soft Drinks Market, By Product

Carbonated

Non-carbonated

Global Soft Drinks Market, By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Convenience Store

Online

Others

Global Soft Drinks Market, By Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



