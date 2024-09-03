Solomon Partners Hires Vinod Chandiramani as a Partner and Head of the Firm’s Capital Advisory Division

NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solomon Partners, a leading financial advisory firm and independent affiliate of Natixis, announced that Vinod Chandiramani has joined as a Partner and Head of its Capital Advisory group.

Mr. Chandiramani will be instrumental in guiding the firm’s clients through periods of transition or pivotal corporate transformations by enhancing Solomon’s Capital Structure, Debt, and Financing Advisory capabilities. His expertise in bespoke financing and capital structure solutions expands Solomon’s capabilities and ongoing strategic dialogue with existing and prospective clients. Mr. Chandiramani’s extensive network and proven success in collaborating with key stakeholders will enhance and broaden Solomon’s client relationships.

Mr. Chandiramani has nearly 20 years of experience which includes both banking and principal investment activity primarily focused on advising, selling, buying, and financing special situation or distressed opportunities. Most recently, Mr. Chandiramani worked at Greenhill & Co., serving as a Managing Director in the Financing Advisory and Restructuring group which he joined in 2018 as a part of a strategic investment in that advisory expertise.

"Vinod is a seasoned leader whose extensive experience and profound understanding of the industry make him an invaluable addition to our team,” said Solomon Partners CEO Marc Cooper. “His appointment is a testament to our commitment to serving our clients with excellence and expanding our Capital Advisory services.”

"I am honored to be part of the dynamic team at Solomon Partners," Mr. Chandiramani said. "The prospect of collaborating with the talented, solution-oriented professionals here is truly invigorating. I am committed to leveraging my experience, and the expertise of my Partners, to develop thoughtful solutions that help our clients achieve their strategic objectives while contributing to the firm's continued success."

Prior to Greenhill, Mr. Chandiramani was an investment professional at Marblegate Asset Management and Octagon Credit Opportunities, and an investment banker in the Debt Advisory and Restructuring Group at Rothschild & Co and Acquisition Finance Group at Bear Stearns & Co. He earned an MBA from the New York University Stern School of Business and a BA from the University of Michigan.

About Solomon Partners

Founded in 1989, Solomon Partners is a leading financial advisory firm with a legacy as one of the oldest independent investment banks. Our difference is unmatched industry knowledge in the sectors we cover, creating superior value with unrivaled wisdom for our clients. We advise clients on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, recapitalizations, capital markets solutions and activism defense across a range of industries. These include Business Services, Consumer Retail, Distribution, Financial Services & FinTech, Financial Sponsors, Healthcare, Grocery, Pharmacy & Restaurants, Industrials, Infrastructure, Power & Renewables, Media and Technology. Solomon Partners is an independently operated affiliate of Natixis, part of Groupe BPCE. For further information, visit solomonpartners.com.

