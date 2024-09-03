Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM)

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming October 15, 2024 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Sprinklr, Inc. (“Sprinklr” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CXM) securities between March 29, 2023 and June 5, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On December 6, 2023, Sprinklr disclosed a sequential decrease in the total number of customers spending more than $1 million due to macroeconomic conditions. Additionally, the Company reduced its outlook for fiscal 2025 from 16% growth to 10%.

On this news, Sprinklr’s stock price fell $5.59, or 33.5%, to close at $11.11 per share on December 7, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on June 5, 2024, Sprinklr further reduced its fiscal 2025 growth expectations, from 10% to 7%, attributing the losses to reduced customer retention in the Company’s core business and macro headwinds.

On this news, Sprinklr’s stock price fell $1.64, or 15.1%, to close at $9.20 per share on June 6, 2024, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Sprinklr had significantly shifted its focus away from proven growth areas to focus aggressively on scaling a new business venture with Contact Center as a Service, resulting in artificially inflated short-term growth; (2) the Company’s projections failed to account for the difficulties in the implementation of scaling the Company’s new product and/or otherwise failed to adequately disclose the fact that the Company at the current time did not have adequate forecasting processes; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

