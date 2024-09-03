Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Condominium Community Coming Soon to Chantilly, Virginia

CHANTILLY, Va., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced a new community, Commonwealth Place at Westfields - The Belle Haven Collection , is coming soon to Chantilly, Virginia. The newest collection at this exclusive Toll Brothers community will include townhome-style luxury condos ideally located within walking distance to Westfields Center. Site work is underway, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in late fall 2024.



The Belle Haven Collection at Commonwealth Place at Westfields will feature a selection of floor plans ranging from 1,342 to 1,767+ square feet with distinct architecture. One- and two-story condominium home designs will offer two bedrooms, open concept floor plans, balconies, 2-car tandem garages, and professionally selected finishes. Homes will be priced from the upper $500,000s.





“Our new collection at Commonwealth Place at Westfields will offer residents the rare opportunity to own a luxury condo in the highly desirable Chantilly area,” said Nimita Shah, Division President of Toll Brothers in D.C. Metro. “With meticulously designed floor plans and an unrivaled location just steps away from dining and shopping at Westfields Center, this community will set a new standard for luxury low-maintenance living in Chantilly.”

Chantilly was recently named among the top three 2024 Best Places to Live for Families by Fortune magazine. The community is conveniently located near highly ranked Fairfax County Public Schools and Dulles International Airport. Commuters will enjoy proximity to Routes 50 and 28, Interstate 66, and Dulles Toll Road/Route 267, offering easy access to the greater D.C. Metro area.

Shopping, dining, and entertainment at Westfields Center is within walking distance, offering Wegmans, Mellow Mushroom, Cava, Chipotle, South Block, and more. Nearby, residents can explore bountiful parks and golf courses including Chantilly National Golf & Country Club, Pleasant Valley Golf Club, Flatlick Stream Valley Park, Ellanor C. Lawrence Park, and Richard W. Jones Park.

Homeowners at Commonwealth Place at Westfields enjoy a relaxed low-maintenance lifestyle with snow removal, lawn mowing, and exterior maintenance included.

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Commonwealth Place at Westfields - The Belle Haven Collection, call (855) 298-0316 or visit TollBrothers.com/Virginia .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

