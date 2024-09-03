Mysten Labs Unveils Specs and Updates on SuiPlay0X1; The First Blockchain-Based Handheld Gaming Device

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mysten Labs, the blockchain infrastructure provider and original contributor to the Sui blockchain, today announced that pre-orders for the SuiPlay0X1 handheld gaming device are officially live. Powered by Playtron’s device agnostic game operating system (OS), SuiPlay0X1 is the first handheld gaming device to integrate Sui’s native blockchain technology.

Pre-orders of the device are open now until all available units have been sold out. Priced at $599 USD (plus shipping and tax), the device can be purchased with SUI, ETH and SOL. The first one thousand customers to pre-order a SuiPlay device will receive a soul-bound NFT, which will provide special access, rewards, and perks. Delivery of pre-order devices will begin in 2025. The SuiPlay0X1 device includes the following hardware specifications:

CPU - AMD RYZEN 7 7840U

AMD RYZEN 780M GPU

16 GB Memory, 512GB SSD Capacity + expandable storage

7” IPS No-Bezel Screen with a Resolution Ratio of 1920*1200

WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2

Playtron GameOS

Size: 264.5*105.5*21.5MM

Top of controller is 36.1MM

Weight: 677g

Color Option: White

“At the end of the day, gamers don’t care what tech is powering a game. Games simply have to be fun and work flawlessly,” said Adeniyi Abiodun, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder of Mysten Labs. “The SuiPlay0X1 will showcase that games seamlessly incorporating blockchain technology look and feel no different than traditional ‘web2’ games – it'll show gamers all over the world that player ownership, thanks to blockchain tech, can provide a deeper and more engaging gaming experience without disrupting their fun."

At launch, SuiPlay0X1 will be able to play PC games across multiple platforms, including device-compatible existing titles from Epic Games and Steam. In addition, the device will be the home for Sui-powered games such as XOCIETY, a Pop Shooter featuring RPG elements, dynamic PvP, and immersive PvE experiences and DARKTIMES, a free-to-play Nordic-inspired medieval Brawler Royale with a physics-based combat system.

“SuiPlay is set to deliver the first of a new generation of handheld gaming systems powered by Playtron’s GameOS,” said Playtron CEO and Founder Kirt McMaster. “Back in March, we aimed to deliver Playtron devices globally by 2025, and today we’re one step closer to achieving our mission of enabling new possibilities for gamers everywhere.”

Playtron’s Game OS alpha is available for download today from https://www.playtron.one/. To pre-order a SuiPlay0X1, users can visit http://suiplay0x1.com/.

Mysten Labs

Mysten Labs is a team of leading distributed systems, programming languages, and cryptography experts whose founders were senior executives of Meta’s Novi Research and lead architects of the Diem blockchain and Move programming language. The mission of Mysten Labs is to create foundational infrastructure for the decentralized internet.

Sui

Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences. To learn more: https://sui.io

Playtron

The Playtron GameOS transforms any PC, from handhelds to desktop and beyond, into a super games console. Playtron's GameOS delivers an open experience allowing you to play your entire game library from Steam, Epic, GOG and more. Playtron is backed by consumer electronics, gaming and digital currency leaders like Samsung, Square Enix, Circle and Mysten Labs. To learn more: https://www.playtron.one/.



Contact

Lexi Wangler

Mysten Labs

lexi.wangler@mystenlabs.com