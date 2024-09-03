AdWaken.ai Combines the Power of AI and Decades of Experience to Create Websites That Convert and Campaigns That Deliver

Los Angeles, California, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There’s no doubt that artificial intelligence, particularly generative AI, is making a huge impact on the creative industries. This is a point of controversy, and opinions about AI are mixed. Critics argue that AI creations are not real art and violate intellectual property rights. They also fear that AI will make creatives obsolete and eventually replace them. On the other hand, advocates say that there has not been a more exciting time in the field, where AI has unlocked a new realm of possibilities and opportunities.

Matt Koulermos, who has nearly two decades of experience in the advertising industry, subscribes to the idea that AI is an extremely valuable tool bringing numerous possibilities to creative marketing and advertising. Matt has worked for ad agencies of all sizes – from multinational giants to small boutiques – across a variety of clients and projects. All the while building brand reputations and connecting content that resonates with customers.

Matt believes that AI has ushered in a new “steroid era of creativity”, which has the potential to infuse AI into every aspect of the strategic, creative, and production processes. His fascination with AI inspired him to actively seek out projects, clients, and employees looking to push the limits of this hyper-evolving technology. Soon after, he established AdWaken.ai, an AI-empowered digital marketing and advertising agency. AdWaken.ai specializes in creating bespoke, high-efficiency websites, campaigns, and customer relationship management (CRM) sequences that grow brands and inspire audiences to take action. Its clients span a wide range of industries, from real estate software-as-a-service (SAAS) platforms and award-winning sipping tequila to indoor climbing gyms.

According to Matt, using various AI tools allows AdWaken.ai to do more with less, consistently delivering results and stretching the value of every client dollar. The agency focuses on serving small to mid-sized businesses that have the budget for comprehensive campaigns but want to stand out from the competition. Furthermore, AI allows smaller and more agile teams to rapidly learn and grow their skill sets to a level that may have been previously unattainable.

Reflecting its focus on streamlining the creative process, AdWaken.ai prefers to work directly with the client’s main decision-makers for marketing. Matt says that building trust through these direct relationships allows AdWaken.ai to get a clear grasp of the client’s objectives and vision, which leads to better outcomes.

“We take a proactive approach to learning new AI platforms and how they can improve the creative process,” Matt says. “Just in the past eight months, our team has learned an incredible amount on how to implement AI tools effectively. I often recall previous projects and reflect on how much better they could have been using the latest AI tools. In the past, I had spent an entire weekend retouching a single photo composition, and now I can just rapidly iterate using multiple AI image generation platforms. This is what excites me so much about AI – we can now iterate more rapidly than before - opening up new worlds of possibilities”.

