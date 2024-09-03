Global Cell Based Assays Market Size To Worth USD 35.42 Billion By 2033 | CAGR OF 7.47%

New York, United States , Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cell Based Assays Market Size is to Grow from USD 17.24 Billion in 2023 to USD 35.42 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.47% during the projected period.





Cell culture-based assays are a method for evaluating the morphology and function of a cellular component. Cell-based assays can be performed on a variety of platforms including single-cell, multi-cell, co-culture, and 3D spherical models. It can be used to assess drug efficacy at the cellular level and is thought to be a more physiologically relevant surrogate for predicting robust therapeutic responses in biological systems than non-cellular drug testing. Cell-based assays improves rapidly drug development which allows therapies to reach the market faster and more effectively. Also, these assays provide a more cost-effective and time-efficient alternative as compared to the animal models for initial drug testing. The growing frequency of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune disorders has raised the demand for fundamental studies that use cell-based assays on a primary basis. However, due to their complex nature due to cell-to-cell variability and their lengthy assay process may become a hindrance to the growth of this market globally

Global Cell Based Assays Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Drug Discovery, Basic Research, ADME Studies), By Products & Services (Reagents, Assay Kits, Microplates, Probes & Labels), By End-Use (Academic & Government Research Institutes, Pharmaceuticals & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contact Research Organizations), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The drug discovery segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global cell based assays market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the type, the global cell based assays market is divided into drug discovery, basic research, and ADME studies. Among these, the drug discovery segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global cell based assays market during the projected timeframe. This is due to the rising significance of drug discovery to produce new novel drugs and medical products and the increased spending from the generic companies.

The assay kits segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global cell based assays market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the shape, the global cell based assays market is divided into reagents, assay kits, microplates, and probes & labels. Among these, the assay kits segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global cell based assays market during the projected timeframe. Due to their growing importance in various pharmaceutical and biotech industries measuring various aspects of cellular function like cell cycle progression, and motility to find out the cell viability and to find out the response of these cells in various diverse ecosystems.

The pharmaceuticals & biopharmaceutical companies segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global cell based assays market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the end-use, the global cell based assays market is divided into academic & government research institutes, pharmaceuticals & biopharmaceutical companies, and contact research organizations. Among these, the pharmaceuticals & biopharmaceutical companies segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global cell based assays market during the projected timeframe. The growing popularity of cell based assay in various biotech companies and the rising regulatory norms to decrease the measured toxicity and motility while performing the assays.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global cell based assays market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global cell based assays market over the forecast period. Due to high investment by the various biopharmaceutical enterprises and the increased R&D in this region contributes to the market growth.

North America is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global cell based assays market during the projected timeframe. Due to the increased government initiatives and funds for the increased R&D in the cell based assays in this region and the rising demand for the customized treatment are driving the market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Cell Based Assays Market include Danaher Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Perkinelmer, Inc., Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., DiscoverX Corporation, Biognosys, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Eurofins DiscoverX Products, Macrogen Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Lonza Group AG, Promega Corporation, Merck KGaA, Beckman Coulter,Inc., Corning Inc., AAT Bioquest, Inc., Lebermuth, Inc., GE Healthcare, Menarini Silicon Biosystems, Inc., and Others.

Recent Developments

In June 2023, Axol Bioscience and StrataStem partnered up to provide a clinical trial utilizing stem cells for Alzheimer’s disease.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Cell Based Assays Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Cell Based Assays Market, By Type

Drug Discovery

Basic Research

ADME Studies

Global Cell Based Assays Market, By Products & Services

Reagents

Assay Kits

Microplates

Probes & Labels

Global Cell Based Assays Market, By End-Use

Academic & Government Research Institutes

Pharmaceuticals & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contact Research Organizations

Global Cell Based Assays Market, Regional

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



