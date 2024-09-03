Genelux Corporation to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ: GNLX), a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, today announced that Thomas Zindrick, President, Chairman and CEO, will discuss clinical-stage programs, recent announcements, and upcoming milestones in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright Global Healthcare Conference, taking place September 9-11, 2024, in New York City, New York.



The conversation with Emily Bodnar, Vice President, Equity Research and H.C. Wainwright Biotechnology Analyst, is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 11, 2024. A webcast link for the H.C. Wainwright Conference event will be available at https://journey.ct.events/view/d1ba765d-c21b-46c9-8197-e4dd858808f0. An archived replay will be available for approximately 90 days following the event on the company’s IR page.

The Company will also attend virtual one-on-one meetings during the conference. Institutional investors interested in arranging a meeting with Genelux management can register to attend the conference virtually or contact genelux@allelecomms.com.

About Genelux Corporation

Genelux is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. The Company's most advanced product candidate, Olvi-Vec (olvimulogene nanivacirepvec), is a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus. Olvi-Vec currently is being evaluated in OnPrime/GOG-3076, a multi-center, randomized, open-label Phase 3 registrational trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Olvi-Vec in combination platinum-doublet + bevacizumab compared with physician's choice of chemotherapy and bevacizumab in patients with platinum-resistant/refractory ovarian cancer. The core of Genelux's discovery and development efforts revolves around its’ proprietary CHOICE™ platform from which the Company has developed an extensive library of isolated and engineered oncolytic vaccinia virus immunotherapeutic product candidates, including Olvi-Vec. For more information, please visit www.genelux.com and follow us on Twitter @Genelux_Corp and on LinkedIn.

Investor and Media Contacts

Ankit Bhargava, MD

Allele Communications, LLC

genelux@allelecomms.com

Source: Genelux Corporation