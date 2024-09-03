Silexion Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Island, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silexion Therapeutics Corp. (“Silexion” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biotechnology company today announced that Company management will be attending and presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 9-11, 2024 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, NY.



A company presentation will be available on demand here as of Monday, September 9 at 7:00 AM ET. Silexion’s management team will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference, interested investors should contact their representative at H.C. Wainwright. A replay of the presentation will be posted, when available, to Silexion’s website on the Presentation & Events page of the investors section for 90 days.

About Silexion Therapeutics

Silexion Therapeutics is a pioneering clinical stage, oncology-focused biotechnology company dedicated to the development of innovative treatments for unsatisfactorily treated solid tumor cancers which have the mutated KRAS oncogene, generally considered to be the most common oncogenic gene driver in human cancers. The company conducted a Phase 2a clinical trial in its first-generation product which showed a positive trend in comparison to the control of chemotherapy alone. Silexion is committed to pushing the boundaries of therapeutic advancements in the field of oncology, and further developing its lead product candidate for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

