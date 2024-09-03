GitLab Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Highlights:



Total revenue of $182.6 million, up 31% year-over-year

Significant year-over-year GAAP and Non-GAAP operating margin expansion

Operating cash flow of $11.7 million and Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow of $10.8 million



SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All-Remote-GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB), the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform, today reported financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2025, ended July 31, 2024.

“Organizations need to deliver software faster to accelerate performance and respond to intense competition,” said Sid Sijbrandij, GitLab CEO and co-founder. “Our results show the combination of our end-to-end platform and AI solutions are driving results for our customers by aligning to business goals, providing measurable benefits, and improving security.”

“Our second quarter fiscal year 2025 results validate the value that customers gain from GitLab’s integrated platform,” said Brian Robins, GitLab chief financial officer. “We delivered another quarter of better than 30% top-line growth and significant year-over-year operating margin expansion. As we enter the second half of fiscal year 2025, I'm confident in our ability to continue to exceed customer expectations and in the opportunity we have with AI to further accelerate tangible business outcomes.”

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights (in millions, except per share data and percentages):

Q2 FY 2025 Q2 FY 2024 Y/Y Change Revenue $ 182.6 $ 139.6 31 % GAAP Gross margin 88 % 89 % Non-GAAP Gross margin 91 % 91 % GAAP Operating margin (22 )% (39 )% Non-GAAP Operating margin 10 % (3 )% GAAP Operating loss $ (41.0 ) $ (54.1 ) $ 13.1 Non-GAAP Operating income (loss) $ 18.2 $ (4.3 ) $ 22.5 GAAP Net Income (loss) attributable to GitLab $ 12.9 $ (50.1 ) $ 63.0 Non-GAAP Net income attributable to GitLab $ 24.5 $ 1.9 $ 22.6 GAAP Net income (loss) per share attributable to GitLab $ 0.08 $ (0.33 ) $ 0.41 Non-GAAP Net income per share attributable to GitLab $ 0.15 $ 0.01 $ 0.14 GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 11.7 $ 27.1 $ (15.4 ) Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow $ 10.8 $ 26.8 $ (16.0 )

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is contained in this release under the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Additional Financial Highlights:

Customers with more than $5,000 of ARR reached 9,314, an increase of 19% year-over-year.

Customers with more than $100,000 of ARR reached 1,076, an increase of 33% year-over-year.

Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate was 126%.

Total RPO grew 51% year-over-year to $747.9 million, while cRPO grew 42% to $475.0 million.

Business Highlights:

Named a Leader in the first-ever 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI Code Assistants.

Announced the general availability of GitLab Duo Enterprise, our end-to-end AI add-on that supports DevSecOps teams at every stage of the software development lifecycle, for $39 per user per month.

Achieved “In Process” designation at the Moderate impact level from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP), enabling public sector agencies and customers in highly regulated industries to meet stringent security and compliance requirements.

Released the 8th annual Global DevSecOps Report, which revealed that growing investments in security, AI, and automation are improving developer experiences, highlighting critical areas like AI risk and software supply chain security.

Third Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Outlook

For the third quarter and fiscal year 2025, GitLab Inc. expects (in millions, except share and per share data):

Q3 FY 2025 Guidance FY 2025 Guidance Revenue $187.0 - $188.0 $742.0 - $744.0 Non-GAAP operating income $19.0 - $20.0 $55.0 - $58.0 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share assuming approximately 168 million and 168 million weighted average shares outstanding during Q3 FY 2025 and FY 2025, respectively. $0.15 - $0.16 $0.45 - $0.47

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially as a result of many factors. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below in Non-GAAP Financial Measures. We have not provided the most directly comparable GAAP financial guidance measures because certain items are out of our control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance for operating income (loss) and net income (loss) per share to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available.

Conference Call Information

About GitLab

GitLab is the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform for software innovation. GitLab enables organizations to increase developer productivity, improve operational efficiency, reduce security and compliance risk, and accelerate digital transformation. More than 40 million registered users and more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab to ship better, more secure software faster.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

GitLab believes non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating its operating performance. GitLab uses this supplemental information to evaluate its ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. GitLab believes that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively with its GAAP financial information, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. We define non-GAAP financial measures as GAAP measures, excluding certain items such as stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, foreign exchange (gain) loss, equity method investment loss and impairment, acquisition related expenses, changes in the fair value of acquisition related contingent consideration, charitable donation of common stock, restructuring charges, a non-recurring income tax adjustment related to bilateral advance pricing agreement (“BAPA”) negotiations, and other expenses that the Company believes are not indicative of its ongoing operations. Shares used for net income per share on a non-GAAP basis include incremental dilutive shares related to restricted stock units, options, and shares issuable under GitLab Inc.’s 2021 Employee Stock Purchase Plan that are anti-dilutive on a GAAP basis. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that we calculate as net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for purchases of property and equipment, plus any non-recurring income tax payments related to BAPA. We believe that adjusted free cash flow is a useful indicator of liquidity that provides information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated from our operations that, after the investments in property and equipment and any non-recurring income tax payments related to BAPA, can be used for strategic initiatives, including investing in our business, and strengthening our financial position. One limitation of adjusted free cash flow is that it does not reflect our future contractual commitments. Additionally, adjusted free cash flow does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for a given period.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the accompanying earnings call contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this release and the accompanying earnings call are reasonable, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors include, but are not limited to the following:

our ability to effectively manage our growth;

our revenue growth rate in the future;

our ability to achieve and sustain profitability, our business, financial condition, and operating results;

security and privacy breaches;

intense competition in our markets and loss of market share to our competitors;

our ability to respond to rapid technological changes;

the market for our services may not grow;

a decline in our customer renewals and expansions;

fluctuations in our operating results;

our incorporation of artificial intelligence features into our products;

our transparency;

our publicly available company Handbook;

customers staying on our free self-managed or SaaS product offering;

our ability to accurately predict the long-term rate of customer subscription renewals or adoption, or the impact of these renewals and adoption;

our hiring model;

the effects of ongoing armed conflict in different regions of the world on our business; and

general economic conditions (including changes in interest rates, inflation, uncertainty of the federal budget, increased volatility in the capital markets and instability in the global banking sector) and slow or negative growth of our markets.

Further information on these and additional risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those included in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained in this release are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the filings and reports we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Operating Metrics

Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”): We define annual recurring revenue as the annual run-rate revenue of subscription agreements, including our self-managed and SaaS offerings but excluding professional services, from all customers as measured on the last day of a given month. We calculate ARR by taking the monthly recurring revenue (“MRR”) and multiplying it by 12. MRR for each month is calculated by aggregating, for all customers during that month, monthly revenue from committed contractual amounts of subscriptions, including our self-managed license, self-managed subscription, and SaaS subscription offerings but excluding professional services.

Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate: We calculate Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate as of a period end by starting with our customers as of the 12 months prior to such period end (“Prior Period ARR”). We then calculate the ARR from these customers as of the current period end (“Current Period ARR”). The calculation of Current Period ARR includes any upsells, price adjustments, user growth within a customer, contraction, and attrition. We then divide the total Current Period ARR by the total Prior Period ARR to arrive at the Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate.





GitLab Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) July 31, 2024(1) January 31, 2024(1) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 438,616 $ 287,996 Short-term investments 644,488 748,289 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $679 and $673 as of July 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024, respectively 165,001 166,731 Deferred contract acquisition costs, current 33,841 32,300 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 32,410 45,601 Total current assets 1,314,356 1,280,917 Property and equipment, net 2,899 2,954 Operating lease right-of-use assets 482 405 Goodwill 16,017 8,145 Intangible assets, net 21,867 1,733 Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current 15,753 19,317 Other non-current assets 4,888 4,390 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,376,262 $ 1,317,861 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 3,219 $ 1,738 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 272,164 286,178 Accrued compensation and benefits 29,117 35,809 Deferred revenue, current 362,348 338,348 Total current liabilities 666,848 662,073 Deferred revenue, non-current 14,732 23,794 Other non-current liabilities 6,678 14,060 TOTAL LIABILITIES 688,258 699,927 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock, $0.0000025 par value; 50,000 shares authorized as of July 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024; no shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024 — — Class A Common stock, $0.0000025 par value; 1,500,000 shares authorized as of July 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024; 136,462 and 114,670 shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024, respectively — — Class B Common stock, $0.0000025 par value; 250,000 shares authorized as of July 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024; 23,963 and 42,887 shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024, respectively — — Additional paid-in capital 1,833,786 1,718,661 Accumulated deficit (1,191,517 ) (1,149,822 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 570 2,335 Total GitLab stockholders’ equity 642,839 571,174 Noncontrolling interests 45,165 46,760 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 688,004 617,934 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,376,262 $ 1,317,861

__________

(1) As of July 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024, the consolidated balance sheet includes assets of the consolidated variable interest entity, GitLab Information Technology (Hubei) Co., LTD (“JiHu”), of $45.0 million and $47.6 million, respectively, and liabilities of $6.5 million and $6.1 million, respectively. The assets of JiHu can be used only to settle obligations of JiHu and creditors of JiHu do not have recourse against the general credit of GitLab Inc.









GitLab Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Subscription—self-managed and SaaS $ 163,181 $ 122,096 $ 314,360 $ 233,287 License—self-managed and other 19,403 17,485 37,411 33,172 Total revenue 182,584 139,581 351,771 266,459 Cost of revenue: Subscription—self-managed and SaaS 16,630 10,871 30,469 21,762 License—self-managed and other 4,740 3,825 9,677 6,873 Total cost of revenue 21,370 14,696 40,146 28,635 Gross profit 161,214 124,885 311,625 237,824 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 97,778 92,116 190,202 178,653 Research and development 61,273 49,007 115,413 99,394 General and administrative 43,168 37,819 100,655 72,067 Total operating expenses 202,219 178,942 406,270 350,114 Loss from operations (41,005 ) (54,057 ) (94,645 ) (112,290 ) Interest income 12,827 9,112 24,857 16,427 Other income (expense), net 1,032 (1,330 ) 465 (1,077 ) Loss before income taxes and loss from equity method investment (27,146 ) (46,275 ) (69,323 ) (96,940 ) Loss from equity method investment, net of tax — (917 ) — (1,665 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (39,420 ) 4,016 (26,710 ) 5,502 Net income (loss) $ 12,274 $ (51,208 ) $ (42,613 ) $ (104,107 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (675 ) (1,128 ) (918 ) (1,558 ) Net income (loss) attributable to GitLab $ 12,949 $ (50,080 ) $ (41,695 ) $ (102,549 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to GitLab Class A and Class B common stockholders: Basic $ 0.08 $ (0.33 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.67 ) Diluted $ 0.08 $ (0.33 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.67 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to GitLab Class A and Class B common stockholders: Basic 159,677 153,644 158,973 152,683 Diluted 166,346 153,644 158,973 152,683









GitLab Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss), including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest $ 12,274 $ (51,208 ) $ (42,613 ) $ (104,107 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 48,969 46,368 91,221 78,698 Change in fair value of acquisition related contingent consideration 3,750 — 3,750 — Charitable donation of common stock 2,957 2,675 5,914 5,350 Amortization of intangible assets 2,333 546 3,420 1,125 Depreciation expense 744 1,114 1,681 2,206 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 11,837 10,070 22,946 20,619 Loss from equity method investment — 1,161 — 2,108 Net amortization of premiums or discounts on short-term investments (4,241 ) (4,898 ) (9,141 ) (8,494 ) Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain), net (803 ) 1,087 (258 ) 825 Other non-cash expense (income), net (111 ) (44 ) 301 (103 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (29,847 ) 20,441 1,225 25,281 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,917 (2,161 ) 13,271 (4,248 ) Deferred contract acquisition costs (12,415 ) (9,640 ) (20,955 ) (18,137 ) Other non-current assets (78 ) (419 ) (497 ) (721 ) Accounts payable 14 1,135 1,350 (1,023 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (41,250 ) (1,606 ) (21,633 ) 1,183 Accrued compensation and benefits 6,250 7,732 (6,902 ) 2,611 Deferred revenue 19,286 1,964 14,838 11,175 Other non-current liabilities (10,889 ) 2,792 (8,083 ) 1,800 Net cash provided by operating activities 11,697 27,109 49,835 16,148 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of short-term investments (118,866 ) (276,132 ) (263,258 ) (334,996 ) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 121,412 189,484 376,099 272,984 Purchases of property and equipment (851 ) (277 ) (1,551 ) (533 ) Payments for business combination, net of cash acquired — — (20,210 ) — Payments for asset acquisition (7,314 ) — (7,314 ) — Escrow payment related to business combination, after acquisition date — (2,500 ) — (2,500 ) Other investing activities 457 — 457 — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (5,162 ) (89,425 ) 84,223 (65,045 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from the issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options, including early exercises, net of repurchases 4,980 10,264 10,073 17,777 Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 7,932 7,751 7,932 7,751 Net cash provided by financing activities 12,912 18,015 18,005 25,528 Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents (1,153 ) (907 ) (1,443 ) (1,308 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 18,294 (45,208 ) 150,620 (24,677 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 420,322 318,433 287,996 297,902 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 438,616 $ 273,225 $ 438,616 $ 273,225









GitLab Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gross profit on GAAP basis $ 161,214 $ 124,885 $ 311,625 $ 237,824 Gross margin on GAAP basis 88 % 89 % 89 % 89 % Stock-based compensation expense 2,076 1,698 3,931 3,112 Amortization of acquired intangibles 2,333 521 3,420 1,025 Restructuring charges — 46 — 463 Gross profit on non-GAAP basis $ 165,623 $ 127,150 $ 318,976 $ 242,424 Gross margin on non-GAAP basis 91 % 91 % 91 % 91 % Sales and marketing on GAAP basis $ 97,778 $ 92,116 $ 190,202 $ 178,653 Stock-based compensation expense (19,881 ) (21,295 ) (37,278 ) (35,059 ) Restructuring charges (266 ) (118 ) (996 ) (3,677 ) Sales and marketing on non-GAAP basis $ 77,631 $ 70,703 $ 151,928 $ 139,917 Research and development on GAAP basis $ 61,273 $ 49,007 $ 115,413 $ 99,394 Stock-based compensation expense (16,114 ) (12,477 ) (28,450 ) (24,179 ) Restructuring charges (393 ) 12 (393 ) (2,047 ) Research and development on non-GAAP basis $ 44,766 $ 36,542 $ 86,570 $ 73,168 General and administrative on GAAP basis $ 43,168 $ 37,819 $ 100,655 $ 72,067 Stock-based compensation expense (10,898 ) (10,898 ) (21,562 ) (16,348 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles — (25 ) — (100 ) Restructuring charges (112 ) (20 ) (388 ) (1,638 ) Charitable donation of common stock (2,957 ) (2,675 ) (5,914 ) (5,350 ) Changes in the fair value of acquisition related contingent consideration (3,750 ) — (3,750 ) — Acquisition related expenses (658 ) — (2,709 ) — Other non-recurring charges 261 — (212 ) — General and administrative on non-GAAP basis $ 25,054 $ 24,201 $ 66,120 $ 48,631 Loss from operations on GAAP basis $ (41,005 ) $ (54,057 ) $ (94,645 ) $ (112,290 ) Stock-based compensation expense 48,969 46,368 91,221 78,698 Amortization of acquired intangibles 2,333 546 3,420 1,125 Restructuring charges 771 172 1,777 7,825 Charitable donation of common stock 2,957 2,675 5,914 5,350 Changes in the fair value of acquisition related contingent consideration 3,750 — 3,750 — Acquisition related expenses 658 — 2,709 — Other non-recurring charges (261 ) — 212 — Income (loss) from operations on non-GAAP basis $ 18,172 $ (4,296 ) $ 14,358 $ (19,292 ) Other income (expense), net on GAAP basis $ 1,032 $ (1,330 ) $ 465 $ (1,077 ) Foreign exchange gains (losses), net (867 ) 1,268 (230 ) 994 Other income (expense), net on non-GAAP basis $ 165 $ (62 ) $ 235 $ (83 ) Net income (loss) attributable to GitLab common stockholders on GAAP basis $ 12,949 $ (50,080 ) $ (41,695 ) $ (102,549 ) Stock-based compensation expense 48,969 46,368 91,221 78,698 Amortization of acquired intangibles 2,333 546 3,420 1,125 Restructuring charges 771 172 1,777 7,825 Charitable donation of common stock 2,957 2,675 5,914 5,350 Changes in the fair value of acquisition related contingent consideration 3,750 — 3,750 — Acquisition related expenses 658 — 2,709 — Loss from equity method investment, net of tax — 917 — 1,665 Foreign exchange gains (losses), net (867 ) 1,268 (230 ) 994 Income tax adjustment (46,737 ) — (38,082 ) — Other non-recurring charges (261 ) — 212 — Net income (loss) attributable to GitLab common stockholders on non-GAAP basis $ 24,522 $ 1,866 $ 28,996 $ (6,892 ) GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.08 $ (0.33 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.67 ) GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.08 $ (0.33 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.67 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.15 $ 0.01 $ 0.18 $ (0.05 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.01 $ 0.17 $ (0.05 ) Shares used in per share calculation - basic on GAAP basis 159,677 153,644 158,973 152,683 Effect of dilutive securities 6,669 7,473 7,925 — Shares used in per share calculation - diluted on non-GAAP basis 166,346 161,117 166,898 152,683









GitLab Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flow from Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Computation of adjusted free cash flow(1) GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 11,697 $ 27,109 $ 49,835 $ 16,148 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (851 ) (277 ) (1,551 ) (533 ) Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow $ 10,846 $ 26,832 $ 48,284 $ 15,615

(1) No income tax payments related to the BAPA were recorded during the periods presented.



