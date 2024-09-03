Wintrust Appoints New Head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

ROSEMONT, Ill., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WTFC) today announced the appointment of Gina Stuart as its new SVP, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Stuart brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in human resources, including regulatory and compliance, as well as diversity and inclusion.



“We are thrilled to welcome Gina to Wintrust,” said Tim Crane, President and CEO of Wintrust. “Given her wealth of experience as a strategic business partner and advocate of diversity, equity, and inclusion, Gina will be instrumental in advancing and accelerating our efforts to be an inclusive employer of choice.”

Most recently, Stuart served as Senior Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) at Walgreens Boots Alliance. There, she led a team that developed and deployed DEI learning and operational strategies to advance diverse employee talent, customers, patients, and suppliers. Prior to joining Walgreens, she served in various leadership positions in human resources, diversity, equity, and inclusion for W.W. Grainger, Inc., and Sears Holdings.

Stuart earned a JD from Loyola University School of Law in New Orleans and a BA in Political Science from Colgate University in upstate New York. A recipient of the Career Mastered, Diversity Impact 50 Award in 2022, Stuart also is a member of the Louisiana State Bar Association, Louis A. Martinet Legal Society, and the American Bar Association.

About Wintrust

Wintrust is a financial holding company with approximately $62 billion in assets whose common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. Guided by its “Different Approach, Better Results” philosophy, Wintrust offers the sophisticated resources of a large bank while providing a community banking experience to each customer. Wintrust operates more than 200 retail banking locations through 16 community bank subsidiaries in the greater Chicago, southern Wisconsin, west Michigan, northwest Indiana, and southwest Florida market areas. In addition, Wintrust operates various non-bank business units, providing residential mortgage origination, wealth management, commercial and life insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing/outsourced administrative services to the temporary staffing services industry, and qualified intermediary services for tax-deferred exchanges. For more information, please visit www.wintrust.com.

