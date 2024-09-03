Bird to Host Investor Day October 9, 2024, Introducing 2025-2027 Strategic Plan

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bird Construction Inc. (TSX: BDT) is pleased to announce it will host an Investor Day on October 9, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time both in-person and virtually. The event will feature presentations and an interactive Question & Answer session with Teri McKibbon, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Wayne Gingrich, Chief Financial Officer, alongside other members of Bird’s executive team.



Building on the significant growth and enhanced diversification achieved through the Company’s 2022-2024 Strategic Plan, the leadership team will present an in-depth overview of Bird’s next strategic plan for 2025-2027, market outlook, a deeper dive into its operations, capital allocation strategy, and long-term financial targets.

The full recording, transcript and presentation slides will be available and archived on the Company’s dedicated Investor Day 2024 webpage at: www.bird.ca/investors/investorday2024.

To participate in our Investor Day 2024 virtually, registration is required and can be completed in advance here. Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance will be by invitation only.

This press release may contain forward-looking information (as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation) that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information.

About Bird Construction

Bird (TSX: BDT) is a leading Canadian construction and maintenance company operating from coast-to-coast-to-coast. Servicing all of Canada's major markets through a collaborative, safety-first approach, Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services, self-perform capabilities, and innovative solutions to the industrial, buildings, and infrastructure markets. For over 100 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders. www.bird.ca