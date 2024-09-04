Ease Expands Nationwide: Bridging the Gap in Pet Behavior Care in 18 States

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ease, an innovative provider of virtual specialty pet behavior care, has expanded nationwide, partnering with veterinary clinics across 18 states within just five months of its launch. This rapid growth underscores the urgent need for affordable, expert-led solutions to common pet behavior challenges such as reactivity, separation anxiety, and noise phobias.





Launched in April 2024 after a successful beta, Ease offers pet parents specialized behavior care for dogs and cats through strategic partnerships with trusted family veterinarians across the country. By combining Ease’s virtual support with in-person veterinary care, this collaboration makes the specialized knowledge of Ease’s experts, including three Diplomates of the American College of Veterinary Behaviorists (DACVBs), more accessible and simplifies the management of complex behavior cases for veterinarians.

“Board-certified veterinary behaviorists are the gold standard in behavior care, but there aren’t enough to meet the demand, leaving many pets without the help they need,” said Brandy Kuentzel, co-founder and CEO of Ease. “Ease bridges this gap by supporting local veterinarians with our specialists, bringing top-tier behavior solutions to more pets and families.”

The online Ease Vet Portal, available at no cost to veterinary practices, empowers veterinarians to easily refer behavior cases and receive specialist recommendations, including guidance on behavior medications, ensuring their patients receive the highest standard of care.

The online Ease Pet Portal, tailored for pet parents, delivers comprehensive behavior support through step-by-step treatment plans, on-demand educational videos, and personalized email guidance—all at a fraction of the cost of traditional specialist consultations.

As Ease continues to expand, the company remains committed to making high-quality specialty behavior care accessible to every pet, helping them live healthier, happier lives.

For more information about Ease’s services and to explore partnership opportunities, visit https://easepetvet.com.

About Ease:

Founded in 2023, Ease is on a mission to make specialty behavior care accessible to every pet. By collaborating with primary care veterinarians, Ease integrates specialist behavior support into everyday practice, improving the lives of pets and their families.

