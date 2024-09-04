Addex to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

Geneva, Switzerland, September 4, 2024 - Addex Therapeutics (SIX/NASDAQ: ADXN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a portfolio of novel small molecule allosteric modulators for neurological disorders, announced today that CEO, Tim Dyer, will be attending the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 9 – 11, 2024, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.



A pre-recorded video presentation by Mr. Dyer in which he provides a corporate update and discusses recent developments at Addex, will be available for viewing on-demand from 07:00 EDT on Monday, September 9, 2024, via the following webcast link.

Mr. Dyer will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. For more information or to schedule a meeting, please contact IR@addexpharma.com.

About Addex:

Addex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a portfolio of novel small molecule allosteric modulators for neurological disorders. Addex lead drug candidate, dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM), is under evaluation for future development in brain injury recovery including post-stroke and traumatic brain injury recovery. Addex partner, Indivior, has selected a GABAB PAM drug candidate for development in substance use disorders and expects to start IND enabling studies in H1 2025. Addex is advancing an independent GABAB PAM program for chronic cough and expect to start IND enabling studies in 2025. Addex is also holding a 20% equity interest in a private company, Neurosterix LLC, which is advancing a portfolio of allosteric modulator programs including M4 PAM for schizophrenia, mGlu7 NAM for mood disorders and mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders. Addex shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and American Depositary Shares representing its shares are listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market, and trade under the ticker symbol “ADXN” on each exchange. For more information, visit www.addextherapeutics.com

