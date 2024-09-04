Global Neurocosmetics Market Size To Worth USD 3.22 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 8.53%

New York, United States , Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Neurocosmetics Market is to Grow from USD 1.42 Billion in 2023 to USD 3.22 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.53% during the projected period.





The fascinating combination of skincare and neurobiology, or "neurocosmetics," represents a significant shift in how we view health and beauty. Neurocosmetic products incorporate various compounds such as adaptogens, peptides, menthol, CBD, and others that are recognized for their ability to stimulate the skin's neuroreceptors, to take advantage of this connection. These substances may have an impact on the peripheral nervous system and microscopic nerve endings in the skin. Positive results have been obtained from the scientific study of neurocosmetics. An analysis that was published in the Journal of Advanced Dermatology demonstrated the effectiveness of neurocosmetics in enhancing the skin-brain axis. The study showed how neurocosmetics support the skin's ability to defend, rejuvenate, and mend itself, which leads to noticeable changes in the skin's appearance. The study also found that neurocosmetics aid attain a smooth and glowing complexion by having a calming and relaxing effect on the brain and nerves. However, a lack of scientific evidence could prevent a market from growing.

Global Neurocosmetics Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Body Care, Face Care, Hair Care, Color Cosmetics, and Bath Products), By Ingredients (Niacinamide, Peptides, Antioxidants Adaptogens, Others), By End-User (Men, and Women), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

The face care category is anticipated to maintain a significant position in the market.

Based on product type, the neurocosmetics are classified into body care, face care, hair care, color cosmetics, and bath products. Among these, the face care category is anticipated to maintain a significant position in the market. Consumers are becoming more aware of how their stress levels, emotions, and lifestyle choices impact the appearance and overall health of their skin. As a result, there is an increasing need for skincare products that not only address the psychological and emotional roots of skincare issues but also produce visible improvements in the texture and look of the skin. Neurocosmetics offers a complete skincare solution by combining ingredients that interact with the nervous system, such as botanicals that soothe, stress-relieving compounds, and mood-enhancing fragrances. Because neurocosmetics address both the physical and mental components of skincare, they appeal to customers seeking a more personalized and holistic approach to face care. As a result, there has been a significant surge in demand for these products in the beauty market.

The antioxidants and niacinamide adaptogens held the biggest market share.

Based on ingredients, the neurocosmetics are classified into niacinamide, peptides, antioxidants adaptogens, and others. Among these, the antioxidants and niacinamide adaptogens held the biggest market share. This derivative of vitamin B3 has been shown to improve the function of the skin barrier and reduce inflammation. It has also been found to increase the production of ceramides, which is essential for maintaining the health of the skin. Peptides: These tiny proteins can penetrate the skin and encourage the production of collagen and elastin, two materials that give the skin its firmness and suppleness. Antioxidants: These compounds protect the skin from free radicals, which are harmful chemicals that speed up the aging process of the skin by oxidatively stressing it. Adaptogens are natural substances that help the body improve overall health and adapt to stress.

North America has the highest share of the global neuro cosmetics market over the forecast period.

The demand for luxury and premium items as well as the increasing spending power of the populace have both fuelled the market's positive rise in North America. The increasing number of beauty product stores in the area is one of the key factors expected to push market expansion over the forecast period. The reasons propelling the neuro cosmetics product market in North America are rising disposable incomes, a growing interest in innovative and natural beauty products, and growing consumer awareness of the importance of mental wellness and its relationship to skin health.

Europe is predicted to grow fastest pace throughout the forecast period. Large companies in the beauty and personal care industry, such as L'Oréal, Beiersdorf AG, Unilever, and others, control the European market. Furthermore, a number of reasons are expected to drive demand for a variety of cosmetic items, including an increase in the number of beauty salons in the area and a growth in the millennial and Generation Z populations.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global neuro cosmetics market include Avon Products Inc, AmorePacific Corporation, The Body Shop International Limited, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Kiehl's Since 1851, Neutrogena Corporation, Clarins Group, Oriflame Cosmetics Global SA, Mary Kay Inc, Revlon Inc, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Beiersdorf AG, Coty Inc, and Others.

Recent Developments

In December 2023, with complete support from the Representative Director, the Board of Directors of Shiseido firm, Limited (Shiseido) approved the acquisition of DDG Skincare Holdings LLC (DDG), a firm based in New York, USA. DDG is renowned for producing high-end skincare products that are dermatologist-led and grounded in science.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global neurocosmetics market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Neurocosmetics Market, By Product Type

Body Care

Face Care

Hair Care

Color Cosmetics

Bath Products

Global Neurocosmetics Market, By Ingredients

Niacinamide

Peptides

Antioxidants Adaptogens

Others

Global Neurocosmetics Market, By End-User

Men

Women

Global Neurocosmetics Market, By Regional

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



