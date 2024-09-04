Ignitis Group invites to international event Investor Day 2024

Ignitis Group, an integrated renewable energy company and the largest listed entity in the Baltics, invites its retail shareholders to an exclusive event – Investor Day 2024, which will take place on 13-14 September 2024 in Lithuania.



This two-day event will provide a unique opportunity for retail investors to meet with Ignitis Group's management, learn about the group’s strategy, financials and business segment development, visit key energy facilities, and engage in networking.

On the first day (13 September), a conference will be held at the Energy and Technology Museum in Vilnius. Later, participants will have the opportunity to visit the Kruonis Pumped Storage Hydroelectric Plant. On the second day (13 September), there will be a site visit to the Tauragė wind and solar park.

"This event is a unique opportunity for our shareholders to learn about Ignitis Group's activities and potential. We invite all retail investors to join and become active participants in our growth story," says Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė, Chief of Staff to CFO and Head of Investor Relations at Ignitis Group.

Registration for the event is mandatory and is open until September 9, 2024. For more information and registration: https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/investor-day-2024

For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Artūras Ketlerius

+370 620 76076

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt