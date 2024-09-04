





Press release Paris, 4 September 2024





Following the launch of its Tender Offers, Crédit Agricole Assurances has successfully placed an issue of 750,000,000 euros of Tier 2 subordinated notes at a fixed rate of 4.500% per annum and set the Maximum Acceptance Amount of its previously launched Tenders Offers at 750,000,000 euros.





Following the launch of its tender offers for the two series of undated subordinated notes issued in 2014 (ISIN FR0012222297) and 2015 (ISIN FR0012444750) on 3 September 2024 (the “Tender Offers”), Crédit Agricole Assurances announces today that it has:

(i) successfully placed an issue of Tier 2 fixed rate subordinated notes due December 2034 for a nominal amount of 750,000,000 euros (the “New Issue”); and





(ii) set the Maximum Acceptance Amount (as defined below) of its Tender Offers at 750,000,000 euros.





The Tender Offers and the New Issue are part of Crédit Agricole Assurances’ active capital management policy, and follow the partial tender offers in respect of the Existing Notes (as defined below) and concurrent issue of Tier 2 subordinated notes by Crédit Agricole Assurances in October 2023.

The New Issue has been structured so that the newly issued notes (the “Notes”) are eligible for Tier 2 capital under Solvency II. The Notes will bear interest at the annual fixed rate of 4.500 % until maturity in 2034. The Notes have been rated by Standard & Poor’s, with a BBB+ rating, and their admission to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris will be sought, subject to the approval by the Autorité des marchés financiers of a prospectus detailing the terms and conditions of this New Issue. The transaction met strong investor demand, with subscription intentions more than 4.5 times higher than the total nominal amount of the New Issue. Settlement of the Notes is scheduled for 12 September 2024.

Following the placing of the New Issue, Crédit Agricole Assurances also announces that it will set the maximum acceptance amount of its Tender Offers up to the principal amount of the New Issue, i.e. €750,000,000 (the "Maximum Acceptance Amount"). Crédit Agricole Assurances may increase or decrease the Maximum Acceptance Amount at its full discretion. Crédit Agricole Assurances will announce the final acceptance amount of Existing Notes (as defined below) to be repurchased under its Tender Offers, as well as the allocation between each series of Existing Notes (as defined below) at its sole discretion upon publication of the results of the Tender Offers.

As previously announced, the invitation to qualifying holders of the Existing Notes (the “Qualifying Holders”) to present their notes for purchase by Crédit Agricole Assurances relates to undated subordinated notes issued in 2014 and 2015 by Crédit Agricole Assurances, currently grandfathered, with an outstanding principal amount of €620 million (ISIN FR0012444750) and €630 million (ISIN FR0012222297) and bearing interest at fixed rates of 4.25% and 4.50% per annum, resettable on January 13 and 14 October 2025, respectively (the "Existing Notes"):

Designation of the Existing Notes ISIN code Outstanding principal amount First Call Date 4.25% Undated Subordinated Resettable Notes ISIN :

FR0012444750 620,000,000 euros 13 January 2025 4.50% Undated Subordinated Resettable Notes ISIN :

FR0012222297 630,000,000 euros 14 October 2025

The Tender Offers have started on 3 September 2024 and will end on 10 September 2024 at 4:00 p.m. Central European Summer Time (the “Expiration Time”). The terms and conditions of the Tender Offers are set out in the document entitled “Tender Offer Memorandum” dated 3 September 2024, which sets out, among other things, the restrictions relating to the Tender Offers (the “Tender Offer Memorandum”). The results of the Tender Offers (including the total nominal amount of the Existing Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase and the allocation between each series of Existing Notes) will be announced on 11 September 2024 (subject to any extension, withdrawal, termination or change in the timing thereof in accordance with the terms of the Tender Offer Memorandum).

Uptevia is acting both as Tender Agent and Information Agent in connection with the Tender Offers. Qualifying Holders who are eligible to participate in the Tender Offers may contact Uptevia if they have any questions regarding the procedures for tendering their Existing Notes and may request the Tender Offer Memorandum from Uptevia by telephone at +33 (0) 1 73 05 01 22 or +33 (0) 1 73 05 03 28 and by email to sylvie.benacom@uptevia.com, sandrine.manga-ekambi@uptevia.com or CT-service-ost@uptevia.com.

Crédit Agricole Assurances is rated A/stable outlook by Standard & Poor's.

About Crédit Agricole Assurances

Crédit Agricole Assurances, France’s largest insurer, is the company of the Crédit Agricole group, which brings together all the insurance businesses of Crédit Agricole S.A. Crédit Agricole Assurances offers a range of products and services in savings, retirement, health, personal protection and property insurance products and services. They are distributed by Crédit Agricole’s banks in France and in 9 countries worldwide, and are aimed at individual, professional, agricultural and business customers. Crédit Agricole Assurances has 5,800 employees. Its premium income (“non-GAAP”) to the end of 2023 amounted 37.2 billion euros.

www.ca-assurances.com

Press contacts

Nicolas Leviaux +33 (0)1 57 72 09 50 / 06 19 60 48 53

Julien Badé +33 (0)1 57 72 93 40 / 07 85 18 68 05

service.presse@ca-assurances.fr



Investor relations contacts

Yael Beer-Gabel +33 (0)1 57 72 66 84

Gaël Hoyer +33 (0)1 57 72 62 22

Sophie Santourian +33 (0)1 57 72 43 42

Cécile Roy +33 (0)1 57 72 61 86

relations.investisseurs@ca-assurances.fr

