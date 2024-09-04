PulseSight Therapeutics reinforces its scientific leadership in ophthalmology with the establishment of an International Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board

PARIS, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PulseSight Therapeutics SAS, an ophthalmology biotech company developing disruptive non-viral vectorized therapies with minimally-invasive delivery technology, is pleased to announce that it has established a scientific and clinical advisory board (SAB) of internationally recognized ophthalmology experts.

The SAB members, from Europe, the USA and Australia, bring decades of clinical and scientific experience in both fundamental and clinical research in retinal and macular diseases.

Prof Frank G. Holz, Professor and Chair of the Department of Ophthalmology, University of Bonn, Germany. Prof Holz will chair the SAB.

Professor and Chair of the Department of Ophthalmology, University of Bonn, Germany. Prof Holz will chair the SAB. Prof Francine Behar-Cohen, MD, PhD, Professor of Ophthalmology at Cochin Hospital, Paris, Director of research at INSERM, and Professor at the University of Paris Cité, France. Prof Behar-Cohen discovered and developed the technology; she is also a member of the Board, as an observer.

Professor of Ophthalmology at Cochin Hospital, Paris, Director of research at INSERM, and Professor at the University of Paris Cité, France. Prof Behar-Cohen discovered and developed the technology; she is also a member of the Board, as an observer. Dr Joshua Dunaief MD PhD, Adele Niessen, Professor of Ophthalmology at The Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, PA.

Adele Niessen, Professor of Ophthalmology at The Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, PA. Prof Robyn Guymer AM, Deputy Director, Head of Macular Research at CERA (Centre for Eye Research Australia), Melbourne, Australia, Professor of Ophthalmology at Melbourne University and senior retinal specialist at the Royal Victorian Eye and Ear Hospital.

Deputy Director, Head of Macular Research at CERA (Centre for Eye Research Australia), Melbourne, Australia, Professor of Ophthalmology at Melbourne University and senior retinal specialist at the Royal Victorian Eye and Ear Hospital. Prof Eleonora Lad, MD PhD Vice Chair, Associate Professor of Ophthalmology and Vice Chair, Clinical Research at the Duke Eye Center, NC, USA



PulseSight’s lead program PST-611 in GA is ready to enter the clinic by the end of 2024, whilst its second program, PST-809 in wet AMD is at the very late stage of preclinical IND-enabling studies.

Judith Greciet, CEO of PulseSight Therapeutics, said, “I am delighted to welcome these world-class seasoned experts as founding members of our SAB. Their depth and breadth of clinical and scientific expertise will bring invaluable contribution to our development plans, as we navigate early clinical development. Their enthusiastic agreement to join the SAB underlines the interest in our innovative programs and reinforces our confidence that PST-611, followed by PST-809, have the potential to significantly change the prognostic of these highly disabling, difficult to treat diseases.”

Chairman of PulseSight Therapeutics, Dirk Sauer, added, “Having been in the ophthalmology field for more than two decades, I appreciate the challenges ahead of us as well as the potential of our novel non-viral approach. I would like to deeply thank the members of the SAB for their time and commitment to supporting us to unlock the full potential of our disruptive and innovative therapy platform.”

Full details on the SAB members can be found on the PulseSight website – here https://pulsesight.com/#team

About age-related macular degeneration (AMD)

AMD is a disease with progressive loss of vision with a strong burden on patients’ everyday life, impacting their ability to read, recognize faces, and see objects and, ultimately, leading to irreversible vision loss in the elderly. After reaching an intermediate stage, AMD can progress to either ‘Wet AMD’ or ‘Dry AMD’, which can then evolve into GA (geographic atrophy), leading to irreversible blindness. In all its forms, AMD represents a compelling unmet need for more effective and durable treatment options, with a large and growing market, estimated to reach $27.5 Billion by 2031.

About PulseSight Therapeutics

PulseSight is clinical-stage biotech company committed to developing disruptive non-viral vectorized therapies with minimally-invasive delivery technology to address severe eye diseases. Company’s current candidates focus on age-related macular degeneration (AMD) including wet AMD and geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry AMD.

Already clinically validated for its safety and sustained activity, PulseSight’s technology platform delivers DNA plasmids encoding therapeutic proteins into the ciliary muscle using a user-friendly, injection like procedure based on electro-transfection. The ciliary muscle cells act as biofactories, expressing therapeutic proteins that reach the retina with high distribution, providing a safe and long-lasting treatment for major eye diseases.

About PST-611 for GA

PST-611 encodes the human transferrin protein, a crucial regulator of iron homeostasis and holds the potential to effectively address key pathological mechanisms in GA, whilst requiring re-treatment only every four to six months. This program is ready to enter the clinic by the end of 2024.

About PST-809 for Wet AMD

PST-809 is a dual-gene plasmid encoding for anti-VEGF aflibercept and decorin, an anti-angiogenic and anti-fibrotic native protein, showing superior efficacy against anti-VEGF gold standard while limiting the need for frequent reinjection. PST-809 is at the very late stage of preclinical IND-enabling studies.

Based in Paris, France the company’s investors are Pureos Bioventures, ND Capital and Korea Investment Partners (KIP).

For more information visit www.PulseSightTherapeutics.com

Follow us on LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/pulsesight-therapeutics/

Media contact

Sue Charles, Charles Consultants

T: +44 (0)7968 726585

E: sue@charles-consultants.com