Bird Lovers Prepare to Celebrate National Pet Bird Day on September 17

Riverside, CA, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the 6th annual National Pet Bird Day approaches on September 17, 2024, the Bird Enjoyment and Advantage Koalition (BEAK) is eager to invite all bird owners and lovers to join in celebrating the unique joys and benefits of having an avian companion. Established in 2019 by BEAK – a group of bird product manufacturers, retailers and associations formed to address the need for responsible bird ownership and growth – this special day honors the many ways in which pet birds enrich their owners’ lives, while also educating the public about the responsibilities and commitments that come with having a companion bird.

"Birds are incredible companions who may form deep bonds with their owners,” said Brent Weinmann, BEAK Chairman. “National Pet Bird Day serves as an opportunity to celebrate these wonderful creatures, share the joy they bring to our lives and educate on the responsibilities of bird ownership. We hope to inspire others to consider welcoming a feathered friend into their homes."

Along with its consumer-facing campaign, MyBird, BEAK encourages bird lovers to participate in the National Pet Bird Day festivities in a variety of ways. For instance, one of the highlights this year is the “My Beautiful Pet Bird” contest. Sponsored by the World Pet Association (WPA), Higgins Premium Pet Foods and Vitakraft SunSeed, this contest invited bird owners to submit photos or short videos showcasing what makes their pets so special. Through September 13, people have a chance to vote for their favorite entries; the top ten entries as determined by popular vote will be reviewed by a committee of judges, with the top three earning cash prizes of up to $500. The contest winners will be announced on National Pet Bird Day.

In addition to the contest, many BEAK member retailers and manufacturers will be offering special promotions, which will be shared through MyBird’s social media channels and email newsletters. At MyBird.org, visitors will find a variety of adorable, National Pet Bird Day-themed social media posts and graphics available for free download. Bird enthusiasts are encouraged to join in the fun by sharing these posts, as well as stories, photos and videos of their pets, on social media using the hashtag #NationalPetBirdDay.

With approximately 5% of U.S. households (or 6.1 million homes) now owning pet birds – a 7% increase over the last five years, according to data from the American Pet Products Association (APPA) – BEAK and MyBird are committed to fostering interest in these remarkable creatures and providing education to enable bird owners to care for their pets responsibly. At MyBird.org, which has received over 4.5 million visitors over the past five years, current and prospective bird owners will find a wealth of resources, including an interactive quiz that helps match users with types of birds that may be right for their lifestyle based on factors such as time, financial commitments, living arrangements and more. Approximately 1.9 million people have taken this quiz! The site also includes fact sheets about popular types of pet birds and locator tools for finding birds available for adoption or purchase, avian veterinarians, bird clubs, and avian boarding facilities.

Stay connected with the latest news on National Pet Bird Day by following @MyBird on Facebook and @MyRightBird on Instagram. To learn more about BEAK and MyBird and to access National Pet Bird Day resources, visit MyBird.org.

