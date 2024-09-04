Mainz Biomed Partners with Liquid Biosciences to Leverage the Power of Artificial Intelligence for the Expansion and Optimization of Biomarker Selection for PancAlert

BERKELEY, Calif. and MAINZ, Germany, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) (“Mainz Biomed” or the “Company”), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, announced today the expansion of its collaboration with Liquid Biosciences to Mainz Biomed’s next-generation detection test for pancreatic cancer. The companies will leverage Liquid Biosciences proprietary AI analysis technology platform (EMERGE) to expand and optimize the selection of novel biomarkers for PancAlert.

The recently completed first phase of the collaboration included the evaluation of biomarkers from the Company’s research program co-funded by the German Federal Ministry for Education and Research, and applied a single algorithm developed by Liquid Biosciences using its EMERGE platform. The results of this feasibility analysis were promising, leading the Company and Liquid Biosciences to believe that a PancAlert diagnostic test could, in the future, be combined with Mainz Biomed’s colorectal cancer screening product. The Company and Liquid Biosciences plan to continue with the second phase of the collaboration, for which the evaluation of biomarkers will be expanded to include the microbiome biomarkers that were analyzed in collaboration with Microba Life Sciences in 2023, as well as an extension of the AI algorithm. The companies plan to complete this analysis in the fourth quarter of 2024.

“We are excited about the collaboration with Liquid Biosciences on PancAlert, which is being developed for early-stage disease detection. A first-in-class screening test for pancreatic cancer would be a major achievement in the fight of this devastating disease,” commented Guido Baechler, Chief Executive Officer of Mainz Biomed. “Liquid Biosciences is already a key partner for our next generation colorectal cancer screening test. Expanding our partnership will allow us to leverage the power of AI also for the detection of this deadly form of cancer.”

Pancreatic cancer is a malignant neoplasm of the pancreas with one of the highest mortality rates of all major cancers. Each year, about 466,000 lives are taken globally, and it’s the seventh leading cause of cancer-related death worldwide.1 It has one of the lowest survival rates of any cancer, with typically late detection and poor outcomes with standard of care treatment(s). The 5-year overall survival rate is approximately 11% in the U.S.2 and 9% globally.3 However, if diagnosis occurs in the early stages of the disease, the survival rate is significantly higher.



References

Sung H, Ferlay J, Siegel RL, Laversanne M, Soerjomataram I, Jemal A, Bray F. Global Cancer Statistics 2020: GLOBOCAN Estimates of Incidence and Mortality Worldwide for 36 Cancers in 185 Countries. CA Cancer J Clin. 2021 May;71(3):209-249. doi: 10.3322/caac.21660. Epub 2021 Feb 4. PMID: 33538338. The online GLOBOCAN 2020 database is accessible at http://gco.iarc.fr/, as part of IARC’s Global Cancer Observatory. National Cancer Institute, Surveillance, Epidemiology and End Results Program (SEER). Cancer Stat Facts: Pancreatic Cancer. July 2021. https://seer.cancer.gov/statfacts/html/pancreas.html Rawla P, Sunkara T, Gaduputi V. Epidemiology of Pancreatic Cancer: Global Trends, Etiology and Risk Factors. World J Oncol. 2019;10(1):10-27. doi:10.14740/wjon1166



About Mainz Biomed NV

Mainz Biomed develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company’s flagship product is ColoAlert®, an accurate, non-invasive and easy-to-use, early-detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer. ColoAlert® is marketed across Europe and the United Arab Emirates. The Company is currently running a pivotal FDA clinical study for US regulatory approval. Mainz Biomed’s product candidate portfolio also includes PancAlert, an early-stage pancreatic cancer screening test based on real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction-based (PCR) multiplex detection of molecular-genetic biomarkers in stool samples. To learn more, visit mainzbiomed.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Liquid Biosciences

Liquid Biosciences is the leader in quantitative AI for diagnostics and biopharma. We radically reduce diagnostic and drug development risk, time, and cost. Our Emerge quantitative AI platform agnostically discovers and models the nonlinear dynamics of biology, behavior, and circumstances that drive patient outcomes. Emerge has produced superior accuracy, novel insights, and explainability in every head-to-head comparison with other AI methods. Liquid Biosciences has completed over 250 major analytic programs across 50 diseases, for major biopharma firms, diagnostic companies, and world-class research institutions. For more information about Liquid Biosciences, visit www.liquidbiosciences.com.

