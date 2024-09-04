Switzerland Construction Industry Research 2024: Output to Grow at an AAGR of 1.6% During 2025-2028, Supported by Government Investments in Energy and Rail Infrastructure Projects

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Switzerland Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (H1 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Swiss construction industry is expected to grow by 1.1% in real terms in 2024, following an annual decline of 2.2% in 2023. The industry's growth in 2024 will be supported by investments in affordable housing and rail infrastructure projects.

However, the construction sector is expected to face challenges in 2024, owing to high construction material prices, and proposed spending cuts by the government due to fall in government revenue. In January 2024, the government announced cutting of CHF2 billion ($2.3 billion) from Budget 2024.

As part of spending cuts, the government has announced cut of CHF500 million ($580.5 million) from education and research funding planned for the period of 2025 to 2028, CHF 450 million ($522.5 million) from rail infrastructure funding, and reduction of CHF100 million ($116.1 million) in research and development funding to educational universities like Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) and ETH Zurich.



The Swiss construction industry is forecast to grow at an annual average growth of 1.6% between 2025 to 2028, supported by government investments in energy and rail infrastructure projects. Under the "Long-term climate strategy to 2050" plan, launched in January 2021, the government announced a plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 90%, compared to 1990 levels, by 2050. As part of the plan, the government also aims to triple the non-hydro renewable capacity across the country by 2035.

Growth over the forecast period will also be supported by the 2035 Rail Expansion Step (ES 2035) program, under which, the government aims to invest CHF12.9 billion ($15 billion) until 2035 for the expansion of regional rail networks in the country. Some of the major projects under the STEP 2035 program involve construction of rail tracks between Zurich and Winterthur, Zimmerberg Base Tunnel II (ZBT II) project, rail capacity increase for Geneva-Lausanne line, and direct rail connection between Neuchatel and La Chaux-de-Fonds.



Scope

Historical (2019-2023) and forecast (2024-2028) valuations of the construction industry in Switzerland, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using the analyst's standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies.

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts.

Understand the latest industry and market trends.

Formulate and validate strategy using the analyst's critical and actionable insight.

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures.

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix



