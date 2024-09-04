The News Forum to Air Exclusive One-on-One Interview with Frank Stronach on September 6-8 at 8PM ET

ST. CATHARINES, Ontario, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The News Forum today announced the airing of an exclusive, in-depth interview with Frank Stronach, a figure with a storied history in Canadian business and politics, who is currently facing serious criminal allegations. This marks Stronach's first long-form broadcast interview since criminal charges were laid against him, offering viewers an unprecedented look into his thoughts and responses to the charges and to the many pressing issues facing Canada.



The interview is hosted by Christine van Geyn, the anchor of Canadian Justice, The News Forum's flagship daily legal program. The interview delves into Stronach’s business passions and legacy. It doesn’t shy away from addressing the serious allegations that have surfaced recently, providing viewers with a comprehensive look at the man behind the headlines.

“This is a must-watch interview,” said Tore Stautland, CEO of The News Forum. “Christine van Geyn navigates the discussion with great skill, leading to some truly captivating and vulnerable moments that will keep audiences engaged.”

Don’t miss this special event, airing Friday, September 6th, Saturday, September 7th, and Sunday, September 8th at 8:00 PM EST on The News Forum. Check your local listings for more details.

