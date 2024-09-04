MR. LID RELEASES TWO NEW LUNCH BENTO BOXES, JUST IN TIME FOR BACK TO SCHOOL (AND BACK TO WORK)

Las Vegas, NV, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Lid , the premium, reusable plastic container known for its durability and its SuperHinge Technology attached lid, announced today that it has launched two new lunch box options with optional and removable divider inserts, just in time for Back to School (and Back to Work) lunches. Both lunch boxes and their inserts are now available for purchase on the Mr. Lid website and on Amazon.

“Mr. Lid lovers have been asking for lunch options for ages, and now it’s here – The Sandwich Container and the Deluxe Container – ready to transport both big and small lunches, all tight and on the go with our signature attached lids,” said Pall Musaev, President/CEO of Mr. Lid. “Lid losers don’t belong at lunchtime. That’s why Mr. Lid is especially ready to come to the rescue for the middle of the day meal.”





The Sandwich Container with its Bento insert

The 19oz Sandwich Container (Dimensions: 7” x 5.25” x 1.75”) easily fits a sandwich, and when used with its specially designed bento insert (sold separately), can cozily fit side food items like fruit and pretzels. The inserts come two to a pack, turning the Sandwich Container into three or four sections. The top for the Sandwich Container comes in 6 color options, perfect for the pickiest lunch friends. Price: $5.99 for the Sandwich Box, $4.75 for its Bento insert.

The Deluxe Container with its Bento insert

The 48oz Deluxe Container (Dimensions: 10.5” x 7.25” x 2.5”) keeps the hungriest of lunch friends happy with its specially designed Bento insert (sold separately), robustly keeping fresh more than just a sandwich and many sides. The inserts come two to a pack, turning the Deluxe Container into five or eight sections. The top for the Deluxe Container comes in the signature and sophisticated blue. Price: $14.20 for the Deluxe Container, $7.50 for its Bento insert.





All four items use the Mr. Lid SuperHing Technology & Lid Lock System, are made in the USA, are BPA Free, microwave/dishwasher/freezer safe and made from North American sourced polypropylene.

More information about Mr. Lid and the new lunch products can be found by visiting: www.MrLid.com .

