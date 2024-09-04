Finland Construction Industry Analysis Report 2024: Output to Recover Following Years of Big Declines and Register an AAGR of 3.6% During 2025-2028

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Finland Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (H2 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Following a sharp annual decline of 10.6% in 2023, construction industry in Finland to shrink further in real terms by 7.6% in 2024, owing to high interest rates, weak investor confidence amid declining building permits, coupled with a continued increase in bankruptcies in construction companies are driving the slowdown in construction projects.

According to Statistics Finland, the total number of building permits fell by 13.2% year on year (YoY) in the first four months of 2024, following an annual fall of 26.8% in 2023. According to Statistics Finland, 415 construction companies went bankrupt during the first half of 2024, an increase of 5.9% compared to the same period in 2023. This was preceded by an annual increase of 38.7% in 2023.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry is expected to recover and register an average annual growth rate of 3.6% from 2025 to 2028, supported by public and private sector investments in the industrial, renewable energy and transport infrastructure construction. Over the forecast period, Finland's growth will also supported by the government's goal to generate 10% of all green hydrogen in Europe by 2030.

This will be achieved by doubling the amount of hydrogen produced in the country from 140 kilotons per year in 2023. The Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency introduced a new investment initiative as part of the National Transport System Plan (Transport 12) in March 2024. This program includes EUR2.8 billion ($3 billion) in funding for rail, road, and waterway projects in the country, in addition to another EUR744 million ($788.6 million) for transportation renovation projects from 2025 to 2032.



