CIMB Group Digital Transformation Strategy Report 2024: Accelerators, Technology Focus, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: CIMB Group Holdings Berhad 2024" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides detailed information and insights into CIMB's technology activities, highlighting its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs. It includes an overview of CIMB's technology initiatives, such as partnerships, product launches, and acquisitions. Each technology initiative is examined, with insights into the specific technology themes, objectives, and benefits.



CIMB Group Holdings Bhd (CIMB) is a provider of banking products and related financial services. It offers a range of consumer banking, wholesale banking, Islamic banking, and asset management services to individuals and corporate customers. The group's product portfolio comprises current accounts, savings accounts, fixed deposit accounts, credit cards, debit cards, home loans, auto loans, personal loans, education loans, corporate loans, and life insurance.

Offerings of the group also include investment banking, financial advisory services, underwriting services, stockbroking, asset management, and private and online banking services. These products and services are offered under the brands such as CIMB Group, CIMB Bank, CIMB Niaga, CIMB Thai, and CIMB Islamic.

Additionally, the report offers details on CIMB's estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts, providing a comprehensive view of the bank's technological investments and strategic direction.

Scope

The report provides insights into company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into CIMB's tech operations.

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.

Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Acquisitions

Partnership, and Acquisition Network Map

ICT Budget

Key Executives

Companies Featured

Zoloz

MoEngage

Jumio

Pand.ai

CredoLab

Moneythor

Active.Ai

ICHX Tech

AdsDax

Ripple Labs

Kony

Xero

Tranglo

Liquid Group

Gcash

Digi Telecommunications

GHL Systems

SESAMi

FINTQ

SeaMoney

Carsome

Axiata Digital

Sendo

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mz7un2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.