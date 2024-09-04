AB KN Energies concluded an agreement regarding capacity of Klaipėda LNG reloading station

AB KN Energies (KN or the Company) informs regarding new long-term contract for Klaipėda LNG reloading station capacity booking.

On 4th September 2024 the Company entered the contract for five years period with current Klaipėda LNG reloading station capacity holder Orlen S. A. (until merger former Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo S.A.). The duration of the agreement is from 1st April 2025 to 31st March 2030.

The projected turnover of the new agreement may account for up to 5 % of KN annual revenue.





Tomas Tumėnas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772