Saudi Arabia Data Center Colocation Market Supply & Demand Analysis 2024-2029: Industry Share Analysis of Colocation Operators Based on IT Power Capacity and Revenue

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia data center colocation market is expected to reach a value of $5.1 billion by 2029 from $2.3 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 14.19% from 2023 to 2029.













The report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and future prospects for the Saudi Arabia data center colocation market. It includes a comprehensive competitive landscape overview, offering industry share analysis of colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.













Saudi Arabia has around 26 operational colocation data centers. Most colocation data centers are being developed according to Tier III standards. The country has local and global operators such as stc (center3), Gulf Data Hub, Mobily, Quantum Switch Tamasuk and TONOMUS (ZeroPoint DC). Also, the Saudi Arabia data center colocation market is booming with the entry of several operators such as EDGNEX Data Centres by DAMAC, Agility, and Moammar Information Systems (MIS) & Saudi Fransi Capital.

Additionally, the report examines the vendor landscape of both existing and upcoming colocation operators, detailing factors such as the number of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center locations. This analysis offers valuable insights into the current and future state of the Saudi Arabian colocation market.



WHATS INCLUDED?

A transparent research methodology and insights on the market's colocation of demand and supply.

The market size is available for utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.

Market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs. Installed Vs. Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %.

An assessment and snapshot of the colocation investment regarding core & shell area, power, and rack in Saudi Arabia and a comparison between Middle Eastern countries.

The study of the existing Saudi Arabia data center market landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in Saudi Arabia by several industries.

Study on sustainability status in the region

Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the region.

Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the region.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Saudi Arabia

Facilities Covered (Existing): 26

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 35

Coverage: 8 locations

Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in Saudi Arabia

Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029)

Retail Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)

Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Saudi Arabia?

Who are the new entrants in the Saudi Arabia data center industry?

What factors are driving Saudi Arabia data center colocation market?

How much MW of IT power capacity will Saudi Arabia utilize by 2029?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 53 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $5.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.1% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Existing Operators

Mobily

center3 (Saudi Telecom Company)

Gulf Data Hub

TONOMUS (ZeroPoint DC)

NourNet

DETASAD (Detecon Al Saudia)

Quantum Switch Tamasuk And MCIT

New Operators

Agility

EDGNEX Data Centres by DAMAC

Moammar Information Systems (MIS) & Saudi Fransi Capital

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Publisher



2. Data Center Capabilities



3. Research Methodology



4. Market Scope



5. Market Definitions



6. Market Snapshot

6.1. Colocation Market Snapshot

6.2. Saudi Arabia vs Middle East Colocation Market Comparison



7. Supply & Demand Analysis

7.1. Existing vs. Upcoming Data Center Facilities

7.2. Market by Utilized Area

7.3. Market by Utilized Racks

7.4. Market by IT Power Capacity

7.5. Colocation Demand by Industry



8. Market Growth Factors

8.1. Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Saudi Arabia

8.2. Sustainability Status in Saudi Arabia

8.3. Cloud Connectivity

8.4. Cloud on Ramps & Investment in Saudi Arabia

8.5. Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity



9. Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis

9.1. Colocation Market by Revenue

9.2. Retail vs. Wholesale Colocation

9.3. Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons

9.4. Wholesale Colocation Pricing

9.5. Key Pricing Trends



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Key Trends in the Market

10.2. Key Enablers / Drivers in the Market

10.3. Key Restraints in the Market



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators

11.2. Market Share by Colocation Revenue

11.3. Market Share by IT Power Capacity

11.4. Existing Colocation Operators

11.5. New Operators

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1srapa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment