Europe Direct Current (DC) Motor Industry Research 2024: A $13.79 Billion Market by 2033 - Rising Emphasis on Energy-Efficient Motors, Manufacturing Boom in Emerging Economies

The Europe DC motor market is projected to reach $13.79 billion by 2033 from $6.07 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.56% during the forecast period 2023-2033

The market is currently growing and is expected to continue to do so. Market players are investing in research, product launches, and partnerships to grow their customer base and market share.





The market is expected to grow significantly due to increased demand for electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and power tool solutions. The demand for higher energy efficiency, as well as high-performance brushless DC motors, is driving the growth of this market. The precise control of DC motors and reliability make it an excellent choice for a variety of applications, including automotive, consumer electronics, and power tools, among others.



The market benefits from advancements in motor technologies, such as brushless DC motors, which provide better performance and longer life. Furthermore, the push for energy-efficient solutions, as well as the integration of DC motors into electric vehicles, help to drive market growth. The region's strong industrial base, combined with strict energy regulations, encourages innovation and the development of high-performance DC motors. With ongoing investments in research and development and a strong emphasis on sustainability, the Europe DC Motor Market is poised for continued growth, catering to the evolving needs of diverse sectors.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different applications of the DC motors. The market is poised for significant expansion with ongoing technological advancements, increased investments, and growing awareness of DC motor technology. Therefore, the DC motor business is a high-investment and high-revenue generating model.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The Europe DC Motor market has been growing at a rapid pace. The Direct Current Motor market offers enormous opportunities for existing and emerging market players. Some of the strategies covered in this segment are mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships and collaborations, business expansions, and investments. The strategies preferred by companies to maintain and strengthen their market position primarily include partnerships and collaborations.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the market were analyzed and profiled in the study. Additionally, a comprehensive competitive landscape such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations are expected to aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 107 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.07 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $13.79 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Europe





Market Dynamics Overview

Market Drivers

Rising Emphasis on Energy-Efficient Motors

Manufacturing Boom in Emerging Economies

Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

Increasing Adoption of Electric Vehicles

Increasing Demand for HVAC Motors

Market Restraints

Affordable Motors Pose Threat to Industry Giants

High Costs and Controller Requirements in Brushless DC Motors

Market Opportunities

Surging Factory Automation and Adoption of Industrial Robotics

Retirement of Baby Boomer Generation

Stakeholder Analysis

Use Case

End User and buying criteria

Supply Chain Overview

Value chain Analysis

Market Map

Pricing Forecast

R&D Review

Patent Filing Trend by Company, by Country

Regulatory Landscape

Impact analysis for key global events- COVID-19, Russia/Ukraine or Middle East crisis



Companies Featured

ABB

maxon

Siemens

FAULHABER GROUP

Robert Bosch GmbH

Dunkermotoren GmbH

Market Segmentation

Application Type

Automotive

Power Tools

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Machinery

Others

Functionality

Standalone

Integrated

Motor Type

Brushless DC (BLDC) Motor

Brushed DC (BDC) Motor

Operating Voltage

12V

24V

48V

100V

Above 100V

Drive Type

Half Bridge

Full Bridge

Phase

Single Phase

Three Phase

Country

France

Germany

Spain

Italy

U.K.

Rest-of-Europe





