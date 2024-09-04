Hepatitis Therapeutics Market Size worth USD 21.9 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 3.6% - Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc. -, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Transparency Market Research, the global hepatitis therapeutics market (간염 치료제 시장) was worth US$ 16.0 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 21.9 Bn by the year 2031 at a CAGR of 3.6 % between 2023 and 2031.

Several types of drugs are used to treat hepatitis. For example, antiviral medications such as Tenofovir, Entecavir, and Lamivudine help combat the hepatitis virus and slow its progression in damaging the liver. Immune modulators are another category of drugs that enhance the immune system's ability to fight off the virus. Additionally, supportive care plays a crucial role, involving a nutritious diet, adequate hydration, and ample rest, particularly in case of acute hepatitis.

Hepatitis Therapeutics Market Analysis: Bottom-up Approach

The rising incidence of hepatitis B and C, along with increased global awareness of these conditions, has led to surge in hepatitis infections. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 296 million people worldwide are living with chronic hepatitis B, and 58 million are affected by chronic hepatitis C. These substantial figures highlight the significant burden of these diseases. In response, advancements in treatment modalities, including the development of antiviral therapies and immunotherapies, have improved patient care and are driving market growth.

Additionally, ongoing innovation and advancements in antiviral therapies are expected to drive growth in the global hepatitis B therapeutics market. Newer antiviral agents such as tenofovir alafenamide (TAF) and entecavir, have demonstrated superior efficacy and safety profiles compared to older treatments. These developments offer patients improved treatment outcomes, fewer side effects, and more convenient dosing regimens.

The introduction of combination therapies, which utilize multiple drugs to target various stages of the viral life cycle has further enhanced treatment effectiveness and reduced the risk of drug resistance.

Biopharmaceutical companies are making significant investments in research to identify novel therapeutic targets and create next-generation antivirals. Innovations like RNA interference (RNAi) therapies and capsid assembly modulators represent promising advancements in hepatitis B treatment. These breakthroughs not only improve patient care but also stimulate market growth by expanding the range of available treatment options.

Regional Insights

North America generated the largest market value during the projected period. The region is also expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

The hepatitis therapeutics market in the North American region is witnessing significant growth, driven by a combination of factors that are making therapeutics increasingly attractive.

The increasing incidence of hepatitis B and C infections in North America is a major driver of the hepatitis therapeutics market. The growing number of individuals affected by these chronic conditions necessitates effective treatment options, fueling demand for therapeutic solutions.

Moreover, governments are working on various initiatives that particularly aim at raising awareness about hepatitis, promoting vaccination, and improving access to treatment, which are significantly boosting the market. Programs like the CDC’s National Viral Hepatitis Action Plan and various state-level initiatives are crucial in encouraging early detection and treatment, thereby driving the adoption of hepatitis therapeutics.

Prominent Players Operating in Global Market

Gilead Sciences, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd., Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck & Co., Inc., AbbVie Inc., NATCO Pharma Limited, Zydus Cadila, Hetero Healthcare Limited, LAURUS Labs and Cipla, Inc. are some of the leading key players operating in the industry.

Key players operating in the global industry are increasingly focused on research to improve existing treatments and create new therapeutic approaches, which is driving market growth. As a result, with intensified collaborations among stakeholders and the strengthening of healthcare infrastructures, the global hepatitis therapeutics market is set for significant expansion, offering promising advancements in the fight against this challenging disease.

Market Segmentation

Disease

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis C

Others

Drug Class

Nucleotide Analog Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitor

NS5A Inhibitor

Multi-class Combination

Nucleotide Analog NS5B Polymerase Inhibitor

Interferon & Ribavirin

Others

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

