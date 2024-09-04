Stem Cells Market by Type (Adult Stem Cell, Human Embryonic Stem Cell, Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell), Source (Allogenic, Autologous), Application and End-user - Global Forecast 2024-2030

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Stem Cells Market by Type (Adult Stem Cell, Human Embryonic Stem Cell, Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell), Source (Allogenic, Autologous), Application, End-user - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Stem Cells Market grew from USD 13.66 billion in 2023 to USD 15.05 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 10.79%, reaching USD 27.99 billion by 2030.



It includes the sale of stem cell lines, instruments used in the manipulation and analysis of stem cells, and services related to stem cell banking and therapeutic applications across various disease treatments. Stem cells find extensive applications in regenerative medicine for diseases such as Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, diabetes, and heart disease. They also are vital in developing various cancer treatments. End-users include research institutes, biotech companies, pharmaceutical corporations, hospitals, and clinics applying stem cell therapies directly to patients.

Growth in the stem cell market is primarily driven by the increased funding for stem cell research, rising demand for regenerative treatment options, and advancements in technology that make stem cell therapies more accessible and effective. Additionally, the growing incidence rates of chronic diseases worldwide necessitate the development of innovative treatment approaches, fostering further investment in the stem cell sector.

However, the adoption of stem cells is hindered by ethical issues covering embryonic stem cell research, the high costs of stem cell therapies, the need for adequately trained personnel, the potential immune rejection of stem cell therapies, and the complexity of manufacturing stem cell products. On the other hand, the most significant opportunities in the stem cell market lie in the development of new drug discovery platforms, applications in personalized medicine, and technological innovations in stem cell preservation and analysis. Expansion of the therapeutic applications of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and advancements in 3D bioprinting utilizing stem cells for tissue and organ regeneration are other areas for exploration.





Regional Insights



In the United States, the stem cell market is driven by high levels of investment in research and a strong patent landscape. With a robust regulatory framework, institutions and companies are at the forefront of stem cell research and clinical trials. Canadian consumers are becoming increasingly knowledgeable about the potential benefits of stem cell therapies, prompting a rise in demand. However, the market is also characterized by a cautious approach to regulatory approvals and patenting.

The stem cell market in South America is still in the developmental phase but is expected to grow due to growing investment in healthcare infrastructure and rising medical tourism. Europe is a significant market for stem cells, with the presence of a well-established pharmaceutical industry and favorable government policies. The European Union's strict regulations on stem cell research ensure ethical practices and high-quality standards, while funding and collaboration opportunities contribute to the market growth. Countries such as Switzerland, Germany, the UK, and France showcase a highly collaborative atmosphere for stem cell research, with numerous cross-border partnerships and substantial funding.

The Middle East has shown increasing interest in stem cell research and investment, particularly in countries, including Saudi Arabia, or Israel, which is known for its innovation in medical technology. Africa has a nascent but promising stem cell market, with South Africa at the forefront regarding research efforts and regulatory structure. The APAC region is witnessing rapid development in the stem cell market due to the increasing geriatric population, rising healthcare expenditure, and supportive government policies. China's stem cell market is expanding rapidly due to state-led initiatives and significant investment in biotechnology. Japan is known for its forward-looking regulatory policies, especially the fast-track approval system for regenerative medicine. Japanese consumers highly trust stem cell treatments, largely due to extensive government backing and a culture that favors technological advancement. India's stem cell market is emerging, with an increasing number of research initiatives and growing consumer interest.



Market Insights

Market Dynamics

The market dynamics represent an ever-changing landscape of the Stem Cells Market by providing actionable insights into factors, including supply and demand levels. Accounting for these factors helps design strategies, make investments, and formulate developments to capitalize on future opportunities. In addition, these factors assist in avoiding potential pitfalls related to political, geographical, technical, social, and economic conditions, highlighting consumer behaviors and influencing manufacturing costs and purchasing decisions.

Market Drivers

Introduction of advanced Genome-based cell analysis techniques

Increasing investment in the development of stem cell therapies

Infrastructural development related to stem cell banking and processing

Market Restraints

High costs associated with stem cell therapies and lack of skilled personnel

Market Opportunities

Expansion of the therapeutic applications of iPSCs and advancements in 3D bioprinting using stem cells for tissue and organ regeneration

Growing applications of stem cells in personalized medicine

Market Challenges

Ethical issues surrounding embryonic stem cell research

Market Segmentation Analysis

Type: Increasing usage of adult stem cells due to its fewer ethical and regulatory hurdles

Application: Expanding the application of stem cells in developing diagnostic models

Recent Developments

QHP Capital Acquires Applied StemCell



QHP Capital has strategically acquired Applied StemCell, Inc. (ASC), a cell and gene therapy CRO/CDMO with a 15-year legacy in gene editing and stem cell advancement to expedite breakthroughs in regenerative medicine by providing iPSCs and cell products with unparalleled efficacy and safety. Meanwhile, QHP Capital supports ASC's growth and presence in the market, with an essential focus on overcoming pre-clinical research barriers and promoting manufacturing scalability.



Stem Genomics, Pluristyx Partner for Pluripotent Stem Cell Products, Services



Pluristyx collaborated with Stem Genomics to provide advanced assessment tools, specifically the iCS-digital PSC assay developed by Stem Genomics, which employs digital PCR technology to detect genetic variations with up to 92% accuracy, ensuring genomic stability. With Pluristyx's global reach and complementary service and product portfolio, Stem Genomics is expanding its offering in Europe and North America.



denovoMATRIX Expands its Product Portfolio by Launching its First Stem Cell Product



denovoMATRIX GmbH expanded its offerings by unveiling a pioneering stem cell product called denovoCELLS hMSC. This marked entry into the stem cell market embodies denovoMATRIX's commitment to revolutionizing cell culture through its bespoke biomimetic coating technologies, underpinning breakthroughs in patient therapies and advancements in clean meat production.



Key Company Profiles



The report delves into recent significant developments in the Stem Cells Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include:

Advanced Cell Technology

AlloSource

Anterogen

Athersys

Becton, Dickinson

Bioheart

Biorestorative Therapies

BioTime

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics

Celgene

Cellartis

CellGenix

Cellular Engineering Technologies

Gamida Cell

GenScript Biotech

Gilead Sciences

JCR Pharmaceuticals

Lonza Group

Novartis

NuVasive

Pluristyx

RTI Surgical

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Thermo Fisher Scientific



