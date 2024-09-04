Axsome Therapeutics Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA Resubmission for AXS-07 for the Acute Treatment of Migraine

NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM), a biopharmaceutical company developing and delivering novel therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has acknowledged the resubmission of the Company’s New Drug Application (NDA) for AXS-07 for the acute treatment of migraine. The FDA designated the resubmission as a Class 2 resubmission and set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action goal date of January 31, 2025.



About Migraine

Migraine is a serious neurological condition characterized by recurrent attacks of pulsating, often severe and disabling head pain associated with nausea, sensitivity to light, and sensitivity to sound.1 An estimated 39 million Americans suffer from migraine, and it is the leading cause of disability among neurological disorders in the United States according to the American Migraine Foundation.2,3 Published surveys of migraine sufferers found that more than 70% are not fully satisfied with their current treatment and desire therapies that work faster, more consistently, and result in less symptom recurrence.4,5

About AXS-07

AXS-07 is a novel, oral, rapidly absorbed, multi-mechanistic investigational medicine for the acute treatment of migraine, consisting of MoSEIC™ meloxicam and rizatriptan. Meloxicam is a new molecular entity for migraine enabled by Axsome’s MoSEIC (Molecular Solubility Enhanced Inclusion Complex) technology, which results in rapid absorption of meloxicam while maintaining a long plasma half-life. Meloxicam is a COX-2 preferential non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug and rizatriptan is a 5-HT1B/1D agonist. AXS-07 is designed to provide rapid, enhanced and consistent relief of migraine, with reduced symptom recurrence. AXS-07 is covered by more than 200 issued U.S. and international patents which provide protection until at least 2038. AXS-07 is not approved by the FDA.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing and delivering novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) conditions that have limited treatment options. Through development of therapeutic options with novel mechanisms of action, we are transforming the approach to treating CNS conditions. At Axsome, we are committed to developing products that meaningfully improve the lives of patients and provide new therapeutic options for physicians. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.axsome.com.

