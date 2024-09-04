Dianthus Therapeutics to Participate in Three Healthcare Investor Conferences in September

NEW YORK and WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNTH), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing the next generation of antibody complement therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune diseases, today announced the company’s participation and corporate overview presentations by Marino Garcia, Chief Executive Officer, at the following healthcare investor conferences during the month of September:



Baird 2024 Global Healthcare Conference on September 11 at 2:00 p.m. ET in New York City

on September 11 at 2:00 p.m. ET in New York City Cantor 2024 Global Healthcare Conference on September 17 at 10:55 a.m. ET in New York City

on September 17 at 10:55 a.m. ET in New York City Stifel 2024 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Summit on September 18 at 10:30 a.m. ET via Zoom



Live webcasts of the Company’s presentations at the Cantor and Stifel conferences may be accessed under “News and Events” in the Investors section of the Dianthus Therapeutics website.

