Annual Pharma Supply Chain & Security World Summit 2025: Supply-Chain, Anti-Counterfeiting, Drug Serialization and Packaging & Labelling Conference (London, United Kingdom - March 11-12, 2025)

The Annual Pharma Supply Chain & Security World Summit is back in London for the 7th time, and this time with more focus on optimizing your supply chain challenges to ensure an agile, responsive, streamlined and secured supply chain.

The pharmaceutical supply chains are facing a significant challenge in the form of counterfeit drugs that are entering the supply chain from various points at different levels. Pharmaceutical companies that adopt an effective serialisation program have end-to-end visibility and traceability for all of their packaging, labelling, and distribution.

This enables them to rapidly identify and quarantine counterfeit products. This helps to protect patients, consumers worldwide, brand equity, reputations and the company's revenue stream by ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements for serialisation of medicines in emerging markets. The rise of the digital supply chain has been accompanied by an ever-increasing number of regulations that have accelerated its development and adoption. Years ago, the pharmaceutical supply chain regulated only manufacturing and distribution. However, with a rise in economic impact of counterfeit drugs on society, there have been attempts to improve serialisation processes even further.

In spite of past obstacles, innovations like IoT, AI and ML (and Blockchain) have led us into an exciting era of digitization within our industry. Data-driven algorithms and analytics will transform the pharmaceutical supply chain, helping it become more intuitive. With AI's predictive power combined with ML capabilities to analyse data in a speedy fashion, pharma companies can use this information towards making smarter decisions that lead to greater success throughout all stages of their operations. Combining AI with other advanced technologies, such as blockchain, can create a system that is immutable and transparent. This will also allow for the security of products to be improved in the long run by shielding from counterfeit drugs or substandard medicines.

The host invites you to Pharma Supply Chain & Security World 2025 - Supply-Chain, Anti-Counterfeiting, Drug Serialization and Packaging & Labelling Conference, which will have Pharma industry experts sharing various challenges faced, new strategies, case studies and use of innovative ideas, the conference will also offer opportunities to encourage partnerships and collaborations. In this conference you'll not only discover innovative technologies, transformation strategies and collaboration methods, but how best to implement them to optimise your supply chain processes and strategies for drug anti-counterfeiting.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS - CREATING VALUE ACROSS THE SUPPLY CHAIN

Streamlining your supply chain

End to End supply chain visibility

Designing an optimal supply chain network

Strategies for drug anti-counterfeiting in global supply chain and improving security through an interlinked supply chain strategy

Developing a sustainable Serialization strategy

Integration of track & trace solutions in production and supply chain

Smart Packaging, Labelling and Artwork

Warehouse & Logistics

Serialization Data and Analytics driven approach to increase supply chain agility

Adoption of Blockchain in Pharma Supply Chain

Intelligent Automation enabling Industry 4.0

The need to understand and adopt new technologies like IoT, Analytics, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence

Effective Authentication Technologies

Best selection of tamper-evident features

Brand Protection & Securing supply chain integrity

Global enterprise level solutions for anti-counterfeiting

Tackling pharmaceutical crime - initiatives at multinational, EU and national level

IP and regulatory enforcement

Synchrony of the Pharma Industry and professional bodies against counterfeiting

Understanding and meeting the needs of DSCSA, EU FMD and other global regulations

Strategies for public awareness and patient protection

Best practices to protect your brand

The role of the Internet in aiding the counterfeiters - How to overcome the situation?

How Pharma Industry and professional bodies are fighting against counterfeiting

Developing a RMP for your supply chain to protect your Brand, Product and Patient Safety

Case study: How companies are structuring their counterfeiting efforts and departments?

Attendees include GMs, VPs, Directors, Heads and Managers of:

Pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors

Supply Chain management companies

Serialization, Track and Trace solution providers

Packaging & labelling

Authentication technology suppliers

Operations/Portfolio management

Production process

Quality/Compliance Management

Manufacturing Automation

Digital Innovation (Block Chain, AI, ML)

Data Analytics

Contract manufacturing organisation (CMO)

Contract packaging organisation (CPO)

Brand protection, enforcement, security, integrity and management companies

Healthcare research organizations

Pharmaceutical industry professional associations

Anti-counterfeiting organizations

IT service providers

Cloud & Big Data

Intellectual Property, investigators and Trademark council

Drug regulatory agencies and customs

Pharmacists

Cold Chain

Transportation/Logistics

Speakers

Stephen Wilkins

CEO

Davies Development and Testing

Shilan Ghafoor

Supply Chain Assurance Lead - COVID Vaccines Unit

UK Health Security Agency

Miriam Haaf

Process & Analytics Manager for Global Supply Management

Bayer

Riya Cao

CEO

LSPedia

Kai Mjaanes

General Manager

Nomvec AS

Alexandru Popa

Associate Director - Blockchain for Digital Supply Chain

MSD

Harry Hughes

Managing Director

FET Logistics Ltd

Dominik G. Rabus

Head of NIRONE Product Conformity Solutions

Spectral Engines

Phil Blunden

Asst. Head Cyber Supply Chain Security

UK Ministry of Defence

Radovan Simic

Product Flow & Sustainability Lead

Bayer

Gianpiero Lorusso

Senior Supply Chain leader in the Biotech and Pharma business

Heiko Trefzger

Product Manager Data & Insights

Roche

David Fairnie

Principal Consultant - Supply Chain Risk Management and Resilience - EMEA

BSI

Himanshu Agrawal

Director - Global Process Owner & Digital Innovation Lead, Supply Chain Logistics

GSK, PharmaLedger

Florian Meichelbock

E2E Senior Supply Network Manager

Bayer Consumer Health

Jaya Mishra

Associate Director in Global Healthcare Operations

Merck Healthcare

Andrew Smith

Director

Technical Packaging Services Ltd (Former GSK)

Faris Hattar

Associate Director of Supply Chain

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Leonid Sharanov

Former Serialization and Traceability SME - Track & Trace Lead

Johnson & Johnson

Meta He

Senior Sales Manager

Beijing Acctrue Technology

Syed Saqib Naqvi

Supply Chain Digital Lead

Amicus Therapeutics

Grant Courtney

Principal Consultant

Smarter and Safer Products (on behalf of UNICEF)

Max Kabalisa

Manager, Digitalisation and Traceability

UNICEF Supply Division

Neil Piper

Senior Manager AIDC - Healthcare

GS1

Ronan Kenupp

RSV Global Supply Launch Lead - Senior Manager

GSK

Camille Diss

CPO, Business Development and Marketing Manager

EDGYN

Mike Isles

Executive Director

Alliance for Safe Online Pharmacy in the EU European Alliance for Access to Safe Medicines

Stefan Artlich

Director and Global Process Owner 'Track & Trace'

Bayer

Melanie Hansen

Supply Chain Manager

AJ Vaccines

Maryam A. Babba

Multistakeholder Manager/ Program Lead in PPP (Sustainable Development Consultant-Health)

TDi Sustainability

Demet Tazegul

Supply Chain Manager

Sanovel Pharmaceuticals

