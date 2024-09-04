U.S. Procalcitonin, IL-6, And IL-10 Tests Market Research Report 2024-2030

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Procalcitonin, IL-6, And IL-10 Tests Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Patient Type (Inpatient, Outpatient), By Type (Procalcitonin, IL-6, IL-10), By End Use, By Application, By Payer Type, By State, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. procalcitonin, IL-6, and IL-10 tests market size is anticipated to reach USD 300.5 million by 2030 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.37% from 2024 to 2030

The increasing cases of sepsis and bacterial infections in the U.S. are significant drivers of the demand for these biomarker tests. These tests are crucial for the early detection and management of infections, thereby driving the market growth. Furthermore, innovations and improvements in testing technologies, including automation and high-throughput systems, have made these tests more accessible and reliable, leading to an increase in their usage.







PCT testing has emerged as a valuable tool, as elevated PCT levels are associated with bacterial infections, while low PCT levels indicate viral or noninfectious causes of inflammation. By measuring PCT levels, clinicians can differentiate between bacterial & viral infections, guiding antibiotic therapy decisions and reducing antibiotic prescribing rates in cases where antibiotics may not be warranted. Studies have demonstrated that PCT-guided antibiotic therapy reduces antibiotic exposure, shorter treatment durations, and decreased rates of antibiotic-related adverse events, all contributing to antimicrobial stewardship goals.



Furthermore, IL-6 & IL-10 testing complement PCT by providing additional information on the severity of systemic inflammation and immune dysregulation, which are important considerations in antimicrobial stewardship decision-making. Elevated IL-6 levels have been associated with severe infections & adverse clinical outcomes, while IL-10 levels may reflect immune suppression and increased susceptibility to secondary infections. Biomarker-based diagnostic tests, including IL-6 & IL-10 assays, enable clinicians to risk-stratify patients, monitor disease progression, and tailor antibiotic therapy based on individual patient characteristics & clinical status.



The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the U.S. market for Procalcitonin, IL-6, and IL-10 tests. The pandemic led to an increase in demand for biomarker tests. These biomarkers became crucial in assessing the severity and prognosis of COVID-19 in patients, thereby driving up the demand for these tests.

Healthcare facilities and professionals prioritized COVID-19 management and diagnosis, temporarily shifting focus and resources toward COVID-19-related diagnostics. This resulted in increased production and utilization of tests that could help manage the disease effectively. The urgent need for effective COVID-19 management strategies led to significant government and private sector investment in research and development of diagnostic tests, including those for Procalcitonin, IL-6, and IL-10. This financial support accelerated advancements in test development and availability.



Cost constraints present a significant restraint to the adoption of PCT, IL-6, and IL-10 tests in the U.S. The expenses associated with biomarker testing, including test acquisition, instrumentation, and personnel training, can pose financial challenges for healthcare providers & institutions, particularly in resource-limited settings or underinsured patient populations. Reimbursement policies and coverage limitations may worsen cost concerns, limiting access to biomarker testing as well as hindering its widespread utilization in clinical practice.



U.S. Procalcitonin, IL-6, And IL-10 Tests Market Report Highlights

The inpatient patient type segment held the largest market share in 2023 and is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period

Based on type, the market is segmented into procalcitonin, IL-6, and IL-10. IL-6 segment accounted for largest revenue share of 59.34% in 2023.

The hospitals end use segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023

Based on payer type, the market is segmented into insurance and out-of-pocket. The insurance segment held the largest market share in 2023.

The IL-6 application segment accounted for the largest revenue share of in 2023.Sepsis is a major segment in the IL-6 application segment.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $225.73 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $300.95 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered United States



Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases

Antimicrobial stewardship initiatives

Clinical utility and evidence-based guidelines

Market Restraint Analysis

High cost of testing

Industry Analysis Tools

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Regulatory Scenario

Competitive Landscape

ARUP Laboratories

Promega Corporation

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

BIOMERIEUX

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

QuidelOrtho Corporation

