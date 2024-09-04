Habit Burger & Grill Launches New SoCal Location with Moorpark Drive-Thru

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habit Burger & Grill, the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, announces today the launch of their latest SoCal restaurant with their Moorpark drive-thru opening. The restaurant and drive-thru are located at 146 W. Los Angeles Ave., Moorpark, CA 93021, and their famous “Habit Hospitality” will be served to the public starting Wednesday, September 11, 2024.

In honor of their grand opening, Habit Burger & Grill will host exclusive pre-opening VIP events for their CharClub and mobile app members. Guests can receive an invite to this exclusive sneak peek by signing up at http://www.habitburger.com/moorpark.

VIP Event Details:

Free Charburger Day (Saturday, September 7): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

Free Habit Day (Monday, September 9): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

Free Habit Day (Tuesday, September 10): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.



“Habit Burger & Grill was born right here in sunny SoCal more than 55 years ago, so we are always pumped to add another location to our Cali family, this time in Moorpark,” said Chef Jason Triail, Director of Culinary Innovation at Habit Burger & Grill. “We love the energy and vibe in this city – everything from the art scene to golfing. We’re beyond excited to serve the folks of Moorpark our award-winning Charburgers, unique sides, handcrafted sandwiches, and a lot more. We can’t wait to be a part of this community!”

The 2,800 sq. foot Moorpark restaurant will offer drive-thru, dine-in, takeout, and delivery will be available via the Habit Mobile App and online at order.habitburger.com . Guests also have additional convenient ordering options including state-of-the-art indoor self-serve kiosks and delivery through Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats.

Habit Burger & Grill was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” With its cooked-to-order mantra, Habit Burger & Grill open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, and sushi-grade ahi tuna. Guests at Habit Burger & Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

This Habit Burger & Grill restaurant will be open:

Dining Room: Monday - Sunday, 10:30am - 9:00pm

Drive-Thru: Monday – Sunday, 10:30am - 10:00pm

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc. Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, Habit Burger & Grill is known for Charburgers cooked-to-order over an open flame. But the menu extends far beyond burgers – it's a celebration of Californian-inspired flavors. Alongside the brand's signature Charburgers is a meaningful array of handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salads, and creamy shakes, ensuring there's something for everyone. Habit Burger & Grill has earned notable recognition, it’s Double Char and Tempura Green Beans both being voted #1 in USA TODAY’s 10Best in 2024, as well as being featured in Newsweek’s “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023” and praised for its Tempura Green Beans, named as the top green bean dish in The Daily Meal’s “Ranking Green Bean Dishes From 11 Chain Restaurants” in 2023. Additionally, it was listed in Thrillist’s roundup of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” Habit Burger & Grill has since grown to over 380 restaurants across 14 states and internationally – and continues to grow, serving up delicious meals that capture the essence of California feel-good food. Learn more at www.habitburger.com.

