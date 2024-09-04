Habit Burger & Grill Brings Back Fan-Favorite Basil Pesto Chicken Sandwich

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habit Burger & Grill , the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers chargrilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, announces today the return of its fan-favorite Basil Pesto Chicken Sandwich, available starting September 4 for a limited time at participating Habit locations.



This seasonal sandwich features a freshly chargrilled chicken breast topped with melted Parmesan cheese, juicy tomato, crisp green leaf lettuce, and a zesty basil pesto aioli, all sandwiched between Parmesan-encrusted sourdough bread.

"We're pumped to have the Basil Pesto Chicken Sandwich back on the menu - it's easily one of our most craveable seasonal items," said the brand’s Director of Culinary Innovation, Jason Triail. "The way the juicy chargrilled chicken pairs with that creamy, herby pesto and the savory Parmesan-crusted sourdough is just next level. I can't wait for our guests to sink their teeth into it."

But that's not all - Habit Burger & Grill is also rolling out the red carpet for the triumphant return of its award-winning Roasted Garlic Cauliflower side. Freshly roasted to order and seasoned with the brand's signature spice blend, this limited-time side is served up with tangy garlic aioli and a refreshing lemon wedge. The Roasted Garlic Cauliflower was the proud recipient of the prestigious Menu Master's Award in 2023, cementing its place as an essential part of the brand’s seasonal limited time offers.

While Habit Burger & Grill may be best known for its award-winning Charburgers, the brand offers a sunny, diverse menu of handcrafted sandwiches, fresh salads, handspun milkshakes and sides. The return of the Basil Pesto Chicken Sandwich and the Roasted Garlic Cauliflower reinforces Habit Burger & Grill’s commitment to being an “& brand” by serving fresh and flavorful options beyond just their signature Charburgers. Whether you're in the mood for a Charburger, fresh salad, sandwich or a creative seasonal special, Habit Burger & Grill continues to deliver a consistently high-quality, feel-good dining experience for everyone.

The Basil Pesto Chicken Sandwich and Roasted Cauliflower will be available for a limited time starting September 4 at participating Habit Burger & Grill locations nationwide. Guests can order in-restaurant, for pickup, or through the Habit app or website. For more information, visit www.habitburger.com.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc. Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, Habit Burger & Grill is known for Charburgers cooked-to-order over an open flame. But the menu extends far beyond burgers – it's a celebration of Californian-inspired flavors. Alongside the brand's signature Charburgers is a meaningful array of handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salads, and creamy shakes, ensuring there's something for everyone. Habit Burger & Grill has earned notable recognition, it’s Double Char and Tempura Green Beans both being voted #1 in USA TODAY’s 10Best in 2024, as well as being featured in Newsweek’s “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023” and praised for its Tempura Green Beans, named as the top green bean dish in The Daily Meal’s “Ranking Green Bean Dishes From 11 Chain Restaurants” in 2023. Additionally, it was listed in Thrillist’s roundup of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” Habit Burger & Grill has since grown to over 380 restaurants across 14 states and internationally – and continues to grow, serving up delicious meals that capture the essence of California feel-good food. Learn more at www.habitburger.com.

Habit Burger & Grill Press Contact: HBGMedia@yum.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b5b9cbb0-ace9-4742-b462-b8cd05b012e4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/024e7eb5-aefc-4a79-bd20-558c41e5d72e