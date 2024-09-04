Verrica Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Verrica” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: VRCA), a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions, today announced that Ted White, President and Chief Executive Officer of Verrica Pharmaceuticals, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York City.

H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference, September 9-11, 2024.

Event details:

Date: Monday, September 9, 2024

Time: 1:30 pm ET

Location: New York, NY

Participants may access a live webcast of the event by clicking the link here.

The webcast can also be accessed in the Investors/Presentations & Events section of the Verrica website at www.verrica.com. A replay of the webcast will be posted shortly after the presentation and will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verrica is a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions. Verrica’s product YCANTH (VP-102) (cantharidin), is the first and only commercially available treatment approved by the FDA to treat adult and pediatric patients two years of age and older with molluscum contagiosum, a highly contagious viral skin infection affecting approximately 6 million people in the United States, primarily children. YCANTH (VP-102) is also in development to treat common warts and external genital warts, two of the largest remaining unmet needs in medical dermatology. Verrica is developing VP-103, its second cantharidin-based product candidate, for the treatment of plantar warts. Verrica has also entered a worldwide license agreement with Lytix Biopharma AS to develop and commercialize VP-315 (formerly LTX-315 and VP-LTX-315) for non-melanoma skin cancers including basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. For more information, visit www.verrica.com.

