Nayax Appoints Keren Sharir as President and CMO

HERZLIYA, Israel, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nayax Ltd. (Nasdaq: NYAX; TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement payments and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business, today announced that Keren Sharir has been appointed to the newly created role of President in addition to her current role of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective immediately.



Ms. Sharir has served as CMO since 2014. As President and CMO, in addition to continuing to manage the company’s marketing strategy, growth and brand, Ms. Sharir will support the CEO in aligning the operations of the business, building policies and procedures that meet the Nayax standards, vision, and core values, and increasing internal efficiency across all departments while steering the company’s growth efforts.

“For the past decade, Keren has been an instrumental part of Nayax’s growth. We are confident that Keren’s expanded role and responsibilities will help us achieve our ambitious goals and strategic objectives,” said Yair Nechmad, CEO and Chairman, Nayax. “On behalf of myself and the entire Nayax team, we congratulate Keren on this well-deserved promotion.”



“Nayax is at the forefront of incredible innovation in the payments and loyalty industries, and I am honored to assume my new expanded responsibility to help the company meet its targets,” Ms. Sharir said. “I look forward to continuing to work alongside Yair, the senior leadership team, and our talented employees to deliver value for our customers, employees, and stakeholders.”

Ms. Sharir joined Nayax as CMO in 2014, a role focused on managing the company’s marketing and go-to-market strategy. In her time at Nayax, Ms. Sharir played an integral role building the North American operations, opening the Nayax LLC office as General Manager. Leading up to 2021, Ms. Sharir helped lead the company’s public markets debut in 2021 on the Tel Aviv Exchange. Ms. Sharir’s marketing innovation has led Nayax to being a leading brand in the Automated Self-Service space globally. Prior to joining Nayax, Ms. Sharir held marketing and executive positions in multiple startups in Israel and the U.S. Ms. Sharir holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics and computer science from the University of Haifa.

