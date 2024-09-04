DRC Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report 2024, Featuring Vodacom DRC, Airtel DRC, Orange DRC, Africell DRC and Raga Net

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DRC Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The DRC Country Intelligence Report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in DRC today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028. The report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, and mobile segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.



The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:

Demographic and macroeconomic context in DRC.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.

Telecom services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, and mobile data markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Key Market Insights

Total telecom service revenue in the DRC will increase at a CAGR of 13.2%, during 2023-2028 primarily supported by growth in mobile data, mobile voice, and fixed broadband service segments.

Mobile data service revenue will grow at the robust CAGR of 23.4% over the forecast period, driven by increasing smartphone and mobile internet subscriptions, growth in 3G/4G subscriptions and the anticipated launch of 5G services in 2024, where telcos can offer high ARPU data plans.

Fixed broadband service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2023-2028, supported by increasing adoption of fixed broadband services, on the back of improving broadband network coverage.

Reasons to Buy

This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of DRC's telecommunications markets, service providers and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

Accompanying the analyst's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in DRC's mobile communications, fixed telephony, broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in DRC's telecommunications markets.

The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in DRC.

Key Topics Covered:

Market highlights

Operating Environment

Telecom services market outlook

Mobile services market

Fixed services market

Competitive landscape and company snapshots

Company Coverage:

Vodacom DRC

Airtel DRC

Orange DRC

Africell DRC

Raga Net

