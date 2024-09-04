Global Oil & Gas FIDs (Financial Investment Decisions) Report 2024: Key Details of Upstream, Midstream, and Downstream Projects

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Oil & Gas FIDs in 2024 (H2 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In the upstream sector, only conventional oil and gas projects have received Financial Investment Decisions (FIDs) for development in the first half of 2024 (H1 2024). In terms of size of projects sanctioned (based on remaining reserves) in H1 2024, brownfield projects were at the forefront with important projects such as Troll Phase 3 Future in Norway, Tamar Southwest Phase 2 in Israel, and Sepia Development and Atapu Development in Brazil.



Scope

Key details of upstream production projects targeted to receive FIDs/received FIDs in 2024

A brief analysis of major projects expected to receive FIDs/received FIDs across key segments of the midstream sector

Key details of midstream projects targeted to receive FIDs/received FIDs in 2024

Brief analysis of major projects expected to receive FIDs/received FIDs in refinery and petrochemical segments

Key details of refinery and petrochemical projects targeted to receive FIDs/received FIDs in 2024

Reasons to Buy

Keep abreast of major projects targeted to receive FIDs/received FIDs in 2024 across the oil and gas value chain

Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about projects expected to receive FIDs/received FIDs in 2024

Obtain latest information on projects expected to receive FIDs/received FIDs in 2024

Assess your competitor's projects targeted to receive FIDs/received FIDs in 2024

Key Topics Covered:



01. Upstream FIDs in 2024

Upstream Project FIDs Sanctioned in H1 2024

Major Upstream Project, FID Sanctioned in H1 2024 - Troll Phase 3 Future

Major Upstream Project, FID Sanctioned in H1 2024 - Atapu Development and Sepia Development

Major Upstream Project, FID Sanctioned in H1 2024 - Tamar Southwest Phase 2

List of Upstream Project FIDs Sanctioned in H1 2024

Upstream Projects Targeting FIDs in H2 2024

Major Upstream Project, Targeting FID in H2 2024 - Geng North

Major Upstream Project, Targeting FID in H2 2024 - Kaskida

List of Upstream Projects Targeting FIDs in H2 2024



02. Midstream FIDs in 2024

Midstream Project FIDs Sanctioned in H1 2024

Major Midstream Project, FID Sanctioned in H1 2024 - Cedar Floating

Major Midstream Project, FID Sanctioned in H1 2024 - Ridgeline Expansion Project

List of Midstream Project FIDs Sanctioned in H1 2024

Midstream Projects Targeting FIDs in H2 2024

Major Midstream Project, Targeting FID in H2 2024 - Port Arthur Expansion

Major Midstream Project, Targeting FID in H2 2024 - EastMed

List of Midstream Projects Targeting FIDs in H2 2024



03. Downstream FIDs in 2024

Downstream Project FIDs Sanctioned in H1 2024

Major Petchem Project, FID Sanctioned in H1 2024 - SABIC Fujian Petrochemical Zhangzhou Complex

List of Refinery and Petrochemical Project FIDs Sanctioned in H1 2024

Downstream Projects Targeting FIDs in H2 2024

Major Refinery Project, Targeting FID in H2 2024 - Ciudad Dorada Renewable

Major Refinery Project, Targeting FID in H2 2024 - Tuban II

Major Petchem Project, Targeting FID in H2 2024 - Ascension Clean Energy Donaldsonville Ammonia Plant

List of Refineries Targeting FIDs in H2 2024



List of Petrochemical Plants Targeting FIDs in H2 2024



04. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o3kp80

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.