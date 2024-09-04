Dialysis Market Research Report and Company Analysis 2024-2032: Forecast by Type, Product & Services, End User, Countries

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dialysis Market Report, Forecast by Type, Product & Services, End User, Countries and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Dialysis Market will reach US$ 164.44 Billion by 2032, up from US$ 111.75 Billion in 2023, with a CAGR of 4.39% between 2024 and 2032. Some of the factors driving the market are the growing number of kidney transplant patients requiring post-operative dialysis, the expanding availability of reimbursement policies for dialysis treatments, and the growing emphasis on early diagnosis and intervention for renal illnesses.







Increasing Propensity for Chronic Kidney Diseases to Support Market Expansion



ESRD and CKD collectively account for one of the greatest costs of healthcare. One of the main drivers of this market's growth is the rising prevalence of chronic kidney illnesses and renal failure, as well as the growing comorbidity of diabetes and hypertension in patients. When a patient reaches end-stage renal disease (ESRD), either a kidney transplant or long-term renal infusion therapy is required to keep one or both kidneys functionally intact. As a result, the increasing incidence of ESRD is contributing to the increased expense burden of kidney disorders worldwide and is a major driver of the revenue growth of major industry participants.



For example, in September 2021, some 786,000 Americans had End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD), of which 71% were receiving dialysis, according to data from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDKD). Similarly, almost 4.8 million people worldwide had chronic renal failure in 2022, according to Fresenius Medical Care's 2022 annual report. It is anticipated that this figure will rise by 3-6% year.



Moreover, new items and consumables are being introduced with permission from regulatory bodies. As the number of dialysis patients rises, industry participants are concentrating on introducing cutting-edge goods to meet shifting consumer needs. For example, Victor Gura received a patent for a wearable artificial kidney from the US Patent Office in May 2021. This apparatus is a dialysis machine on a smaller scale.



Kidney problems are a result of growing lifestyle modifications



The market is being stimulated by the increasing trend of lifestyle modifications. The growth of renal difficulties can be attributed to modern lives marked by sedentary routines, poor eating habits, and elevated levels of stress. Kidney illnesses are primarily caused by chronic ailments like diabetes and hypertension, which can be brought on by unhealthy diets heavy in processed foods, high in salt, and insufficient hydration. The prevalence of chronic renal disorders has increased as a result of the link between lifestyle variables and kidney difficulties.

The need for dialysis treatments has surged as a result of the growth in kidney-related problems, since those who are affected need renal replacement therapy to preserve their quality of life. The need to provide more dialysis services due to the growing patient pool propels the dialysis market's expansion. Because of this, producers of medical equipment, researchers, and healthcare practitioners are driven to create novel approaches and plans of action in order to meet the increasing demand for dialysis treatments.



North America Dialysis Market



North America accounted for a substantial share of the market in 2023. It is projected that the region will maintain its dominant position in the market for the duration of the forecast. The main factors anticipated to propel the expansion of the regional market during the projection period are the increasing treatment rates and elevated incidence of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and chronic kidney disease (CKD) in the United States and Canada.

The growth in coronavirus infections, which can occasionally result in renal failure, is expected to increase the need for dialysis services and supplies in the US. For example, in September 2021, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the United States published a report stating that 1 in 7 adults in the nation, or roughly 786,000 people, had end-stage renal disease.



In addition, government initiatives, reimbursement policies, and awareness campaigns that support early diagnosis and treatment of kidney-related issues all contribute to a rise in the usage of dialysis treatments. Moreover, the concentration of leading dialysis companies and medical research institutes in North America facilitates the development and uptake of state-of-the-art dialysis systems.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $111.75 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $164.44 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Players Analysis: Business Overview, Key Personnel, Product Portfolio, Recent Development & Strategies, Financial Insights

Asahi Kasei Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Company

DaVita Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

JMS Co. Ltd.

Medtronic Plc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Dialysis Market



