Sacks Parente Golf Announces Strategic Corporate Rebranding

Introducing NEWTON GOLF: A Sacks Parente Company that offers putters and golf shafts and has ambitious plans for growth

CAMARILLO, CA, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sacks Parente Golf , (Nasdaq: SPGC) (“SPG” or the “Company”), a technology-forward golf company with a growing portfolio of golf products, including putters, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related accessories, announces a significant evolution in its corporate brand identity. Effective immediately, the Company will restructure its putter and shaft divisions under the new name NEWTON GOLF, with the subtitle, “A Sacks Parente Company.” The Company’s stock symbol will remain the same.

The original Sacks Parente Golf putter division will now be called Newton Gravity within NEWTON GOLF: A Sacks Parente Company (“NEWTON GOLF”), while Newton Motion Shafts will keep its segment name. This change reflects the Company’s commitment to aligning its brands more closely with its core values and the principles of physics, which have been the foundation of its innovative products.

NEWTON GOLF represents a modern, yet timeless, brand that resonates with today’s golfers, while maintaining the rich legacy and core belief established by SPG. Inspired by the groundbreaking work of Sir Isaac Newton, the pivotal scientist who formulated the laws of motion and gravity, every product NEWTON GOLF delivers will be rooted in the principles of physics and will embody his legacy of innovation and precision. The nod to one of history’s greatest minds highlights NEWTON GOLF’s dedication to creating technologically advanced equipment that works smarter -- not harder -- for every golfer.

“By embracing a more modern identity, we’re aligning ourselves with the innovative spirit that has always driven us forward, while proudly retaining the Sacks Parente commitment to excellence that is our legacy. We’re confident that this evolution will not only resonate with golfers but also position us for ambitious growth and continued success,” said Greg Campbell, NEWTON GOLF’s Executive Chairman. “This rebranding marks an exciting new chapter for us by making our brand structure more streamlined and less confusing for our customers and stakeholders.”

In the coming weeks, the newly renamed Newton Gravity putter division will unveil five new putters. This will mark a new era and look for the putters through a more modern appearance while keeping the signature patented Ultra-Low Balance Point (ULBP) technology.

To ensure the highest standards of quality, all NEWTON GOLF products are proudly made in the U.S. The Newton Gravity putters are manufactured in Camarillo, California, and the Newton Motion Shafts are hand-crafted one-by-one in the Company’s factory in St. Joseph, Missouri.

All of NEWTON GOLF products can be found on www.newtongolfco.com .

About NEWTON GOLF: A Sacks Parente Company

NEWTON GOLF: A Sacks Parente Company, is a technology-forward golf company that help golfers elevate their game. With a growing portfolio of golf products, including putters, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related accessories, the Company’s innovative accomplishments include: the First Vernier Acuity putter, patented Ultra-Low Balance Point (ULBP) putter technology, weight-forward Center-of-Gravity (CG) design, and pioneering ultra-light carbon fiber putter shafts.

In consideration of its growth opportunities in golf shaft technologies, the Company expanded its manufacturing business in April of 2022 to develop the advanced Newton brand of premium golf shafts by opening a new shaft manufacturing facility in St. Joseph, MO. It is the Company’s intent to manufacture and assemble substantially all products in the United States, while also expanding into golf apparel and other golf-related product lines to enhance its growth.

The Company’s future expansions may include broadening its offerings through mergers, acquisitions or internal developments of product lines that are complementary to its premium brand. The Company currently sells its products through resellers, the Company’s websites, Club Champion retail stores, and distributors in the United States, Japan, and South Korea. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.newtongolfco.com or on social media at @newtongolfco.com, @newtonshafts, or @gravityputters.

