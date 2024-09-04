Cynomi's State of the Virtual CISO Report 2024 Reveals Significant Growth Opportunities for Service Providers

Tel Aviv, Israel, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cynomi, the leading vCISO platform provider for MSPs and MSSPs, today announced the results of its 2024 State of the Virtual CISO report, highlighting a growing market opportunity between what service providers are offering and what their small-to-medium business (SMB) customers want. At a time when 75% of service providers report high demand from their customers for vCISO functionality, the report reveals that only 21% are actively offering them—opening a window onto a growth-area for service providers, while emphasizing the growing centrality of vCISO services to today's cybersecurity operations.

This increased demand for vCISO services on the part of SMB customers can be attributed to a number of factors. Compliance frameworks and regulations are proliferating; cyberattacks continue to escalate in number and intensity; and the global supply chain is increasingly tangled. Meanwhile, the cybersecurity skill gap keeps growing, and those few SMBs that can afford dedicated CISOs often struggle to find them. Cornerstones of contemporary cybersecurity like compliance assessments and security remediation are increasingly difficult for SMBs to navigate on their own. In this context, the expertise and guidance offered by vCISOs have grown substantially in importance, according to Cynomi's report.

vCISO services unlock a range of opportunities for MSPs, including ease of upselling and enhanced differentiation. Accordingly, the financial gains reported by service providers offering vCISO functionality were significant: 37% increased their margins as a result of offering vCISO services and 34% increased their revenue, with the majority of them reporting an increase of 20% or higher. The benefits extend to the end-customer as well: 46% of respondents said their customer security was improved, while 44% noticed a marked upswing in customer engagement.

Beyond upselling, the report suggests that these financial gains can be attributed to reduced headcount: through the use of a vCISO platform, many service providers are optimizing and automating key strategic operations, such as accessing and managing security and compliance frameworks. Many service providers are already carrying out similar operations without using a vCISO platform, suggesting significant cost and time-saving benefits to adoption.

"This report testifies to a desperate need on the part of SMBs and SMEs for vCISO services," said David Primor, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Cynomi. "These businesses are sinking under the weight of countless new regulations and are more eager than ever for the kind of guidance only vCISOs can provide. Service providers who are already offering these services have seen operational costs shrink and revenue soar—and so it's no surprise that so many more intend to offer vCISO services in the months and years ahead."

Cybersecurity compliance is a notable pain point for service providers, with 93% of respondents feeling overwhelmed by regulatory compliance frameworks as PCI-DSS or GDPR and 74% feeling overwhelmed by cybersecurity frameworks like NIST and ISO.

"Service providers today are operating in an ultra-competitive market in which the need to differentiate is a must," added David Primor. "The results of this report underline just how essential vCISO services are to this differentiation. The gap between the number of SMBs who want vCISO services and the number of service providers who offer them is alarmingly wide, but this gap presents a significant opportunity for enterprising MSPs and MSSPs. Closing that gap is one of the chief tasks facing service providers today."

According to the report, those resistant to vCISO services cite issues such as technology or knowledge gaps in cybersecurity or compliance, as well as a lack of skilled personnel or a high initial investment. Increasingly, though, service providers are aware that vCISO platforms actually solve all of these issues. Accordingly, the vast majority of service providers—98%—intend to offer vCISO services to their clients in the future, and 39% plan to offer them by the end of this year.

The 2024 State of the Virtual CISO report was completed by a third-party vendor. For more information or to access the survey, please visit: https://cynomi.com/state-of-the-vciso-2024/

About Cynomi

Cynomi's vCISO platform empowers MSSPs, MSPs, and consultancies to offer structured cybersecurity services to SMEs at scale and provide them with proactive cyber resilience. Combining proprietary AI algorithms with CISO-level knowledge, Cynomi helps partners overcome the cybersecurity skill gap and scale their business, allowing them to offer new services and increase revenues while reducing operational costs.

The company was founded by David Primor, a former Lt. Colonel in IDF unit 8200 and the Technology Executive Director of Israel's cyber authority, and Roy Azoulay, a serial entrepreneur who founded and headed Oxford University's startup incubator. Cynomi has offices in Israel, the UK, and the USA. To learn more about Cynomi's solution for MSPs, MSSPs, and cyber consultancies, visit www.cynomi.com

Attachment