Singing Machine Announces Availability of New Sesame Street Branded Product Line

Comprehensive Digital Marketing Campaign Generating Strong Pre-Holiday Results

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: MICS) – the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products, announced today an update on its new Sesame Street licensed product line. This product line falls under the Company’s licensed youth electronics line which focuses on fun, highly-recognizable, and engaging singalong products.

Singing Machine’s newly available assortment of its Sesame Street karaoke products feature beloved characters such as Elmo, Cookie Monster, and Abby Cadabby. The characters are available in the Company’s latest innovative wearable karaoke backpack line featuring everyone’s favorite Sesame Street characters.

As part of this new product launch, the Company is conducting a comprehensive digital marketing campaign, led by the Company’s TikTok Shop, Amazon, and Meta storefronts. The responses on these digital platforms have gained strong market response, well ahead of historical marketing results for similar products offered by the Singing Machine. The Company’s newly released line is available at Amazon:

Singing Machine x Sesame Street Karaoke Plush

The Company has historically competed heavily through new product innovation and industry leading technology-driven functionalities. The karaoke backpack product is a fundamentally a new toy product within the karaoke industry, targeted to a younger demographic marketed through the children’s toy departments at traditional retail locations.

“We are encouraged to see very strong and positive consumer response to our new assortment, in partnership with Sesame Street,” commented Gary Atkinson, CEO of Singing Machine. “We have seen very positive early response results on Amazon and TikTok, where our digital marketing efforts appears to have gained solid traction.”

“The Company is bolstering its digital marketing team to engage our customers where they shop and take better advantage of fast-paced trends as we head into this holiday season. Almost all phases of the customer journey are now occurring digitally. We are optimistic that this approach will be additive to our traditional retail marketing efforts as we head into our key holiday retail sales season,” concluded Mr. Atkinson.

About The Singing Machine

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICS) is the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products. Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and founded over forty years ago, the Company designs and distributes the industry's widest assortment of at-home and in-car karaoke entertainment products. Their portfolio is marketed under both proprietary brands and popular licenses, including Carpool Karaoke and Sesame Street. Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology and provide access to over 100,000 songs for streaming through its mobile app and select WiFi-capable products and is also developing the world’s first globally available, fully integrated in-car karaoke system. The Company also has a new philanthropic initiative, CARE-eoke by Singing Machine, to focus on the social impact of karaoke for children and adults of all ages who would benefit from singing. Their products are sold in over 25,000 locations worldwide, including Amazon, Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, and Walmart. To learn more, go to www.singingmachine.com .

