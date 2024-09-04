Cloudbeds to usher in the era of 'decision intelligence' at upcoming Passport conference

San Diego, CA, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudbeds, the premier hospitality management platform, is set to usher in the era of ‘decision intelligence’ for the hospitality industry at its upcoming Passport User Conference on October 23, with the unveiling of Cloudbeds Intelligence.

Cloudbeds Intelligence, a new AI and machine learning layer built into the platform, is designed to supercharge all functionalities of the hospitality management system and break down departmental silos, delivering unmatched decision-making intelligence for revenue managers, marketers, GMs, operations staff, and more.

The innovative platform layer implements causal AI using rich datasets within the Cloudbeds platform and from partner data, which will allow hoteliers to better understand and forecast property performance and take actionable steps to boost revenue, optimize time and costs, and improve the guest experience. Cloudbeds Intelligence unlocks real-time, data-driven decision making for hoteliers across every area of their business, a first of its kind in hospitality.

Adam Harris, Co-Founder and CEO of Cloudbeds, said: “At our Passport User Conference next month we’ll show the industry how AI and machine learning are moving from buzzwords to the backbone of smart decision-making in hospitality. Cloudbeds Intelligence will become the new, revolutionary ‘brain’ of our platform, tearing down those age-old silos and giving hoteliers a unified view of their property’s revenue and operations. We can’t wait to showcase how decision intelligence will help hoteliers boost profitability in ways they’ve never imagined.”

The virtual conference’s product keynote will highlight a variety of future capabilities powered by Cloudbeds Intelligence and demonstrate how the new layer will enhance the platform’s functionalities across hotel revenue management, marketing, guest personalization, and operations.

This major announcement follows the hiring of AI and machine learning visionaries Amit Popat and Nikhil Shah, in a strategic move to accelerate the company’s ongoing commitment to innovation and growth.

Cloudbeds’ Passport User Conference, now in its second year, draws thousands of hoteliers around the globe to explore the latest hospitality tech innovations and learn about industry news and trends. This year’s virtual conference will feature a product keynote, live workshops with experts, fireside chats with industry influencers, and featured partner showcases with the latest tech innovations.

Reserve your place for Passport User Conference 2024 here.

About Cloudbeds

Cloudbeds is the leading platform redefining the concept of PMS for the hospitality industry, serving tens of thousands of properties in more than 150 countries worldwide. Built from the ground up to be masterfully unified and scalable, the award-winning Cloudbeds Platform brings together built-in and integrated solutions that modernize hotel operations, distribution, guest experience, and data & analytics.

Founded in 2012, Cloudbeds has been named a top PMS, Hotel Management System and Channel Manager (2021-2024) by Hotel Tech Report, World’s Best Hotel PMS Solutions Provider (2022) by World Travel Awards, and recognized in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 in 2023. For more information, visit www.cloudbeds.com.

